Global Forecast-Celsius

Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Saturday, November 30, 2019

_____

City/Town, Country;Saturday's Weather Condition;Saturday's High Temp (C);Saturday's Low Temp (C);Sunday's Weather Condition;Sunday's High Temp (C);Sunday's Low Temp (C);Sunday's Wind Direction;Sunday's Wind Speed (KPH);Sunday's Humidity (%);Sunday's Chance of Precip. (%);Sunday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;Brief p.m. showers;32;25;An afternoon shower;31;26;SW;15;77%;75%;5

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Nice with sunshine;27;20;Sunny and pleasant;28;19;N;8;62%;0%;4

Aleppo, Syria;Mostly cloudy;18;11;A shower in the p.m.;18;10;E;5;77%;87%;2

Algiers, Algeria;Sunshine;19;11;Mostly cloudy;19;11;W;9;70%;61%;1

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Clouds and sun;8;0;Rather cloudy;5;2;NNW;9;91%;64%;1

Anchorage, United States;Rain and drizzle;5;-2;A bit of snow;1;-3;ESE;18;81%;73%;0

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Pleasant and warmer;20;6;Sunny and very warm;23;7;WNW;7;35%;0%;3

Astana, Kazakhstan;Sunny;-6;-19;Plenty of sunshine;-8;-15;SE;9;79%;0%;1

Asuncion, Paraguay;A strong t-storm;31;24;Cloudy and humid;32;24;ESE;13;70%;44%;4

Athens, Greece;Turning cloudy, nice;21;11;Partly sunny;16;7;N;14;54%;0%;3

Auckland, New Zealand;Partly sunny;22;17;A shower in places;22;17;N;19;67%;55%;11

Baghdad, Iraq;Becoming cloudy;23;10;An afternoon shower;23;12;ESE;7;59%;100%;2

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;Showers and t-storms;34;24;Showers around;31;23;E;8;80%;88%;2

Bangalore, India;A t-storm in spots;25;20;A t-storm in spots;24;19;ENE;12;88%;79%;2

Bangkok, Thailand;Sun and clouds, warm;34;26;Warm with some sun;35;26;NE;12;50%;35%;5

Barcelona, Spain;Clouds and sun;18;10;Rather cloudy;17;9;NE;9;68%;70%;2

Beijing, China;Partly sunny, chilly;5;-5;Sunny and chilly;4;-5;NNW;15;28%;0%;2

Belgrade, Serbia;Cooler;8;-4;Partly sunny;5;1;SE;10;63%;25%;2

Berlin, Germany;Partly sunny;5;1;Cloudy;4;0;WSW;6;83%;48%;0

Bogota, Colombia;A shower in the p.m.;20;11;Sunny intervals;20;8;SE;11;67%;37%;8

Brasilia, Brazil;A t-storm in spots;28;21;A p.m. t-storm;29;21;SW;8;75%;80%;7

Bratislava, Slovakia;Windy this morning;5;-4;Mostly cloudy;4;-1;ESE;14;79%;74%;1

Brussels, Belgium;Turning cloudy;7;0;Cloudy and chilly;4;-1;NNE;12;83%;52%;0

Bucharest, Romania;Mostly cloudy;8;2;Partly sunny;4;-4;SE;8;62%;8%;1

Budapest, Hungary;Partly sunny, cooler;5;-5;Mostly cloudy;4;-1;ESE;8;69%;66%;1

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Mostly sunny;30;15;Sunny and pleasant;26;14;E;10;27%;0%;11

Bujumbura, Burundi;Mostly cloudy;29;20;Rain, a thunderstorm;28;21;NNW;8;52%;82%;4

Busan, South Korea;Mostly sunny;14;6;A little p.m. rain;11;4;NNW;7;81%;94%;1

Cairo, Egypt;Mostly sunny, nice;25;15;Mostly sunny, nice;24;16;NNW;9;55%;28%;3

Cape Town, South Africa;Clouds breaking;22;16;Mostly sunny;23;15;SSE;22;57%;2%;11

Caracas, Venezuela;Clouds and sun, nice;27;17;A t-storm in spots;27;20;SE;6;66%;55%;6

Chennai, India;Showers;30;24;Showers and t-storms;29;24;ENE;12;89%;84%;3

Chicago, United States;Afternoon rain;6;4;Showers of rain/snow;5;-2;N;16;85%;85%;1

Colombo, Sri Lanka;Downpours;30;24;A p.m. t-storm;28;24;S;9;87%;87%;3

Copenhagen, Denmark;Partly sunny;5;-1;A passing shower;4;1;W;11;77%;82%;1

Dakar, Senegal;Winds subsiding;28;23;Partly sunny, breezy;28;22;N;23;70%;0%;6

Dallas, United States;A t-storm around;22;5;Sunny and cooler;14;3;NW;18;43%;0%;3

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Clouds and sun;32;25;A thunderstorm;31;24;SSE;14;75%;85%;5

Delhi, India;Partly sunny;21;9;Hazy sunshine;23;9;W;10;60%;0%;4

Denver, United States;Cold with some sun;3;-8;Plenty of sunshine;4;-4;SSW;9;44%;0%;3

Dhaka, Bangladesh;Partly sunny;31;19;Hazy sunshine;30;16;N;8;60%;1%;4

Dili, East Timor;Brief p.m. showers;35;23;A shower in the p.m.;33;23;SSE;8;66%;66%;11

Dublin, Ireland;Mostly cloudy;8;2;Partly sunny, chilly;6;-1;WNW;13;84%;16%;1

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Sunny;17;2;Becoming cloudy;14;5;NNE;10;32%;13%;2

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Clearing;20;13;Variable cloudiness;18;11;W;20;74%;74%;2

Hanoi, Vietnam;Low clouds;23;19;A bit of rain;22;14;NNE;14;80%;64%;1

Harare, Zimbabwe;Partly sunny;30;16;A stray p.m. t-storm;31;18;E;14;39%;55%;9

Havana, Cuba;Sunshine and nice;28;18;Mostly sunny, nice;29;18;NE;8;58%;2%;4

Helsinki, Finland;Mostly sunny, colder;-2;-5;A little snow;0;-4;W;21;77%;58%;0

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;Clouds and sun;34;24;Partly sunny;34;22;NNE;5;61%;40%;7

Hong Kong, China;Sunshine, pleasant;24;16;Mostly sunny;27;14;NNE;9;52%;2%;4

Honolulu, United States;Partly sunny, windy;29;23;Spotty showers;27;23;ENE;30;61%;66%;2

Hyderabad, India;Turning cloudy;29;18;Hazy sun;27;19;S;9;61%;30%;5

Islamabad, Pakistan;Partly sunny, nice;21;6;Hazy sunshine;21;6;N;8;50%;0%;3

Istanbul, Turkey;Showers around;19;8;Cooler, a.m. showers;10;5;NE;20;86%;69%;1

Jakarta, Indonesia;Rain, a thunderstorm;33;25;A p.m. t-storm;34;25;N;9;68%;80%;11

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Mostly sunny;32;25;A p.m. shower or two;32;25;NNW;10;60%;83%;5

Johannesburg, South Africa;Sunny and very warm;32;17;Plenty of sun;32;16;NNE;15;15%;2%;14

Kabul, Afghanistan;Mostly sunny;12;-4;Mostly sunny;11;-3;SSW;7;30%;0%;3

Karachi, Pakistan;Mostly sunny;28;13;Sunny and pleasant;28;13;NE;16;28%;0%;4

Kathmandu, Nepal;Lots of sun, nice;21;6;Sunny and pleasant;23;5;S;7;49%;0%;4

Khartoum, Sudan;Sunny and pleasant;34;19;Turning sunny;33;19;NNW;17;21%;0%;6

Kiev, Ukraine;Rain and snow shower;5;-2;Periods of sun;1;-4;WSW;14;65%;6%;1

Kingston, Jamaica;Mostly sunny;31;23;Mostly sunny;31;24;NNE;11;58%;44%;5

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Mostly cloudy;32;23;Variable cloudiness;31;24;WSW;9;73%;44%;4

Kolkata, India;Mostly sunny;30;18;Hazy sun;30;17;NE;8;61%;2%;4

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;A p.m. t-storm;32;25;A p.m. t-storm;33;24;N;5;80%;86%;3

La Paz, Bolivia;Cooler;16;5;Spotty showers;16;5;NNE;14;49%;70%;15

Lagos, Nigeria;Periods of sun, nice;33;26;A shower in the a.m.;32;26;SW;10;75%;74%;8

Lima, Peru;More clouds than sun;22;18;Some sun, pleasant;22;18;SSE;15;74%;35%;12

Lisbon, Portugal;Afternoon rain;18;12;Spotty showers;16;10;N;16;69%;62%;2

London, United Kingdom;Low clouds and fog;7;2;Mostly sunny;7;0;N;17;82%;12%;1

Los Angeles, United States;Occasional p.m. rain;15;9;Mostly cloudy, cool;18;10;WNW;7;55%;3%;2

Luanda, Angola;Clouds and sun;30;24;Partly sunny, nice;30;25;SW;10;67%;33%;11

Madrid, Spain;A shower;15;7;Chilly with rain;9;5;NE;8;73%;87%;1

Male, Maldives;Cloudy, downpours;28;26;Showers and t-storms;30;27;S;10;77%;86%;3

Manaus, Brazil;Some brightening;32;25;More clouds than sun;33;24;W;8;74%;32%;8

Manila, Philippines;Cloudy;31;23;Cloudy;31;23;NNE;9;59%;8%;3

Melbourne, Australia;A shower in the p.m.;19;9;Afternoon showers;16;9;W;24;65%;90%;4

Mexico City, Mexico;Partly sunny, nice;25;10;Partly sunny, nice;25;10;NNE;10;34%;26%;5

Miami, United States;Mostly sunny, nice;26;21;Partly sunny, nice;28;21;SW;15;64%;27%;4

Minsk, Belarus;Mostly cloudy;1;-4;Partly sunny;-1;-4;WSW;12;66%;36%;1

Mogadishu, Somalia;Nice with some sun;31;25;Nice with some sun;31;25;E;12;70%;19%;9

Montevideo, Uruguay;Mostly sunny, nice;26;15;Plenty of sunshine;21;12;SE;17;35%;0%;11

Montreal, Canada;Plenty of sun;-4;-11;Turning cloudy, cold;-4;-7;NNE;4;60%;55%;1

Moscow, Russia;Cloudy;3;-5;Colder with some sun;-2;-5;W;16;58%;11%;1

Mumbai, India;Thickening clouds;33;26;Hazy sun;34;26;N;11;54%;1%;4

Nairobi, Kenya;Decreasing clouds;25;16;A t-storm in spots;24;16;NNE;16;76%;68%;4

New York, United States;Mostly sunny;6;-1;A wintry mix;3;0;NE;22;77%;94%;1

Nicosia, Cyprus;Partly sunny;23;12;Clouds and sun;21;10;NNW;8;72%;60%;2

Novosibirsk, Russia;A bit of a.m. snow;-9;-16;Mostly sunny;-12;-19;S;13;79%;0%;1

Osaka-shi, Japan;Mostly sunny, cool;11;1;Mostly sunny;16;7;E;5;72%;78%;3

Oslo, Norway;Sunshine and chilly;-3;-11;Periods of sun, cold;-5;-9;N;5;92%;15%;0

Ottawa, Canada;Mostly sunny;-3;-12;A bit of p.m. snow;-4;-7;ENE;21;56%;89%;1

Pago Pago, American Samoa;Downpours;28;24;A stray a.m. t-storm;28;24;SSE;11;82%;77%;4

Panama City, Panama;A shower or t-storm;31;24;Partly sunny;32;24;NNW;11;70%;35%;7

Paramaribo, Suriname;Some sun;33;23;A shower in the p.m.;32;25;E;13;73%;68%;6

Paris, France;A little p.m. rain;9;2;Colder;4;0;NNE;13;69%;33%;1

Perth, Australia;Sunny and breezy;29;14;Sunny and very warm;31;19;ESE;17;31%;0%;12

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;Clouds and sun;34;24;Partly sunny;34;23;NNE;14;49%;17%;7

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Periods of sun;32;24;A stray p.m. t-storm;34;24;SE;16;76%;65%;11

Port-au-prince, Haiti;Mostly sunny;30;21;Sunshine and nice;30;20;SE;8;50%;11%;5

Prague, Czech Republic;Clouds and sun;5;-3;Cloudy;3;-1;E;9;68%;28%;1

Pyongyang, North Korea;A snow squall;7;-2;Cloudy;5;-4;WNW;7;76%;6%;1

Quito, Ecuador;Occasional rain;20;13;Cloudy with showers;21;12;SW;12;67%;84%;4

Rabat, Morocco;Mostly sunny;21;11;Times of rain;18;11;WSW;16;86%;93%;2

Recife, Brazil;Nice with some sun;31;26;Partly sunny;31;25;ENE;14;60%;27%;11

Reykjavik, Iceland;Cloudy;4;3;Cloudy, p.m. showers;7;6;SE;19;88%;100%;0

Riga, Latvia;Rain and snow shower;3;-2;Mostly cloudy;1;-1;SSW;14;78%;70%;1

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Cloudy and warmer;27;22;A t-storm around;28;23;WSW;10;77%;66%;8

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Mostly sunny, nice;28;16;Sunny and pleasant;27;16;SE;12;35%;1%;4

Rome, Italy;Mostly sunny;17;6;A p.m. t-storm;17;13;SE;12;70%;80%;2

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Mostly cloudy;-1;-4;A little p.m. snow;0;-1;WSW;14;51%;88%;1

San Francisco, United States;Becoming very windy;11;10;A little rain;14;12;SSE;25;84%;87%;1

San Jose, Costa Rica;A p.m. t-storm;26;17;A t-storm in spots;26;18;ENE;12;69%;54%;7

San Juan, Puerto Rico;Partly sunny;28;23;Some sun, a shower;28;22;ESE;12;77%;72%;5

San Salvador, El Salvador;Mostly sunny;26;16;Mostly sunny;25;17;N;8;79%;3%;6

Sana'a, Yemen;Increasing clouds;21;4;Plenty of sun;21;5;ENE;7;39%;2%;6

Santiago, Chile;Plenty of sunshine;33;15;Partly sunny;32;14;SW;11;21%;0%;12

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;Partly sunny;29;20;Mostly sunny;30;21;N;10;67%;18%;5

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Rather cloudy, rain;16;10;Spotty showers;13;5;N;14;78%;60%;2

Seattle, United States;Partly sunny, chilly;7;1;A passing shower;5;0;NNE;8;67%;66%;0

Seoul, South Korea;Increasing clouds;10;0;A touch of rain;7;-1;NW;6;85%;83%;1

Shanghai, China;Rain and drizzle;14;9;Cloudy and cool;12;5;NNW;21;82%;44%;1

Singapore, Singapore;Partly sunny;33;27;A t-storm in spots;32;25;NW;9;80%;75%;6

Sofia, Bulgaria;Cooler;8;-4;Partly sunny;4;-5;SSE;12;62%;1%;2

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;Partly sunny;31;24;Partly sunny;31;24;ESE;14;68%;79%;5

Stockholm, Sweden;Snow showers;0;-5;Partly sunny, chilly;-1;-6;WNW;12;81%;28%;1

Sydney, Australia;A p.m. t-storm;24;17;Spotty showers;24;16;W;23;54%;71%;11

Taipei City, Taiwan;Winds subsiding;26;18;Mostly sunny, warm;27;16;NNE;9;65%;77%;4

Tallinn, Estonia;A snow shower;1;-2;A snow shower;2;-1;SW;20;51%;85%;1

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Plenty of sunshine;13;1;Mainly cloudy;13;5;ENE;9;49%;66%;1

Tbilisi, Georgia;Windy this afternoon;14;3;A p.m. shower or two;12;6;NNW;6;69%;84%;1

Tehran, Iran;Windy this afternoon;15;6;Mainly cloudy;17;7;ESE;8;35%;3%;3

Tel Aviv, Israel;Mostly sunny, nice;24;13;Partly sunny, nice;23;16;W;10;67%;60%;3

Tirana, Albania;Variable cloudiness;16;4;Partly sunny;17;5;E;4;48%;1%;2

Tokyo, Japan;Sunny;11;5;Mostly cloudy;14;8;WSW;11;66%;70%;1

Toronto, Canada;Mostly cloudy;1;-1;Windy;2;-3;ENE;43;86%;88%;0

Tripoli, Libya;Sunshine, pleasant;21;13;Mostly sunny;22;15;SE;9;68%;1%;3

Tunis, Tunisia;Partial sunshine;21;12;Becoming cloudy;22;14;S;21;63%;7%;3

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Partial sunshine;-13;-24;Partly sunny;-15;-24;W;10;69%;38%;1

Vancouver, Canada;Mostly sunny;6;-2;Cloudy;5;1;NNE;5;44%;39%;0

Vienna, Austria;Partly sunny, cooler;7;-2;Cloudy;4;1;SSE;20;71%;75%;1

Vientiane, Laos;Mostly sunny;32;19;Mostly sunny, warm;32;20;ENE;6;51%;7%;5

Vilnius, Lithuania;Mostly cloudy;2;-5;Mainly cloudy;0;-3;SSW;10;71%;70%;1

Warsaw, Poland;Colder;4;-2;A snow shower;2;-3;S;13;88%;60%;1

Wellington, New Zealand;Turning cloudy;22;16;Windy;20;17;NNW;40;79%;67%;10

Yangon, Myanmar;Partly sunny;34;21;Mostly cloudy;34;20;NW;8;55%;1%;4

Yerevan, Armenia;Cloudy;9;3;Showers around;9;4;NNE;3;73%;87%;1

_____

Copyright 2019 AccuWeather