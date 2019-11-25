Global Forecast-Celsius

Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Monday, November 25, 2019

City/Town, Country;Monday's Weather Condition;Monday's High Temp (C);Monday's Low Temp (C);Tuesday's Weather Condition;Tuesday's High Temp (C);Tuesday's Low Temp (C);Tuesday's Wind Direction;Tuesday's Wind Speed (KPH);Tuesday's Humidity (%);Tuesday's Chance of Precip. (%);Tuesday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;Clouds and sun, nice;32;26;A t-storm around;32;26;SW;14;75%;55%;7

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Some sun, pleasant;26;19;Sunny and nice;27;19;NE;12;55%;1%;4

Aleppo, Syria;Mostly cloudy;17;10;Partly sunny;19;9;ENE;22;44%;31%;3

Algiers, Algeria;Partly sunny;19;13;Clouds and sun;19;12;SW;9;72%;15%;2

Amsterdam, Netherlands;A bit of rain;10;7;Spotty showers;11;9;SSE;32;94%;90%;0

Anchorage, United States;Colder with sunshine;-6;-13;Cloudy;-8;-10;N;9;81%;60%;0

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Mostly sunny, chilly;8;-7;Sunny and chilly;7;-7;E;10;53%;0%;3

Astana, Kazakhstan;A little a.m. snow;-10;-12;Snow;-9;-14;WSW;10;69%;89%;0

Asuncion, Paraguay;Winds subsiding;37;25;Rain and a t-storm;36;20;NNE;24;68%;92%;8

Athens, Greece;Rain and a t-storm;18;12;Spotty showers;19;11;N;6;71%;84%;2

Auckland, New Zealand;Abundant sunshine;22;13;A shower in places;21;15;SW;12;78%;41%;5

Baghdad, Iraq;Nice with some sun;23;8;Lots of sun, nice;24;9;E;4;35%;5%;3

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;A t-storm in spots;31;24;Overcast, a t-storm;31;24;SE;9;75%;78%;5

Bangalore, India;Partly sunny;28;15;Sunshine, pleasant;27;17;E;14;60%;14%;7

Bangkok, Thailand;Partly sunny, warm;35;23;Sunny and very warm;34;25;NE;10;46%;10%;6

Barcelona, Spain;Mostly sunny;17;9;Partly sunny, breezy;17;12;WSW;24;76%;4%;2

Beijing, China;Sunshine, but chilly;3;-5;Partly sunny, chilly;5;-4;N;6;31%;0%;2

Belgrade, Serbia;Partly sunny;14;7;Partly sunny;13;4;ESE;15;64%;16%;2

Berlin, Germany;Rather cloudy;7;4;Mostly cloudy;8;5;S;9;92%;44%;0

Bogota, Colombia;A shower or t-storm;21;10;A shower or t-storm;20;9;ESE;11;70%;80%;6

Brasilia, Brazil;A p.m. t-storm;28;20;Rain, a thunderstorm;26;20;NE;15;78%;74%;10

Bratislava, Slovakia;Partly sunny;9;4;Mostly cloudy;9;5;SSE;10;86%;44%;0

Brussels, Belgium;A touch of rain;11;8;Spotty showers;11;10;S;24;84%;91%;0

Bucharest, Romania;Mostly cloudy;10;5;Mostly cloudy;9;0;NE;12;74%;32%;1

Budapest, Hungary;Partly sunny;10;2;Partly sunny;10;3;SE;5;86%;42%;1

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Rain and a t-storm;23;18;Decreasing clouds;26;12;SSW;15;70%;25%;11

Bujumbura, Burundi;Cloudy;27;20;A t-storm around;28;20;NNE;8;47%;65%;3

Busan, South Korea;Cooler;12;8;Low clouds;13;5;NNW;14;56%;0%;1

Cairo, Egypt;Sunlit and warmer;31;18;Plenty of sunshine;29;16;W;13;20%;1%;4

Cape Town, South Africa;Mostly sunny;23;14;Sunny and nice;25;16;SSE;18;57%;0%;11

Caracas, Venezuela;A t-storm in spots;27;20;A shower;28;20;SE;5;66%;80%;7

Chennai, India;Brief a.m. showers;30;24;An afternoon shower;30;25;NE;16;75%;82%;6

Chicago, United States;Clouds and sun;10;2;A little p.m. rain;8;6;SSW;21;82%;90%;1

Colombo, Sri Lanka;A stray p.m. t-storm;31;24;A p.m. t-storm;32;24;E;10;76%;80%;8

Copenhagen, Denmark;Mostly cloudy;6;5;A passing shower;7;6;S;11;85%;82%;0

Dakar, Senegal;Plenty of sunshine;29;22;Sunny and nice;28;23;N;20;68%;0%;6

Dallas, United States;Mostly sunny, mild;23;15;A shower in the a.m.;24;5;WNW;17;68%;63%;2

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Humid with some sun;33;25;A t-storm around;32;25;ENE;15;73%;87%;10

Delhi, India;A stray p.m. t-storm;27;16;Cooler;22;15;NNE;11;73%;64%;2

Denver, United States;Cooler;7;-6;Snow, heavy early;-4;-15;SSW;14;85%;86%;1

Dhaka, Bangladesh;Partly sunny;28;19;Hazy sunshine;30;19;N;7;69%;1%;4

Dili, East Timor;Afternoon showers;35;22;Showers around;32;22;SE;8;74%;90%;11

Dublin, Ireland;Spotty showers;12;6;Windy with downpours;12;7;SSE;37;90%;95%;0

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Not as cold;6;-4;Partly sunny, chilly;8;-3;NW;8;40%;1%;3

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Partly sunny;19;16;Rather cloudy;20;16;WSW;31;85%;62%;1

Hanoi, Vietnam;Partly sunny;27;18;Sun and clouds;26;20;SW;7;61%;31%;2

Harare, Zimbabwe;Clouds and sun;30;16;A t-storm in spots;29;15;ESE;11;51%;45%;10

Havana, Cuba;A passing shower;27;19;Mostly sunny;29;20;E;13;66%;27%;4

Helsinki, Finland;Turning cloudy;0;0;Partial sunshine;2;1;SSW;14;90%;70%;0

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;A shower in the p.m.;33;24;Partly sunny;34;23;SE;7;64%;36%;7

Hong Kong, China;Hazy sun;28;18;Some sun, pleasant;25;18;ENE;13;59%;19%;2

Honolulu, United States;Partly sunny, mild;30;24;Mild with some sun;30;25;SSE;12;64%;55%;4

Hyderabad, India;Sunshine;29;17;Partly sunny;27;17;SE;10;65%;2%;5

Islamabad, Pakistan;Hazy sun;23;11;Partly sunny;22;9;NE;9;60%;43%;3

Istanbul, Turkey;Cloudy;17;12;Cloudy;16;11;NW;9;77%;76%;1

Jakarta, Indonesia;Partly sunny;33;24;A stray p.m. t-storm;33;24;NNE;12;68%;67%;11

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Lots of sun, nice;30;23;Partly sunny;32;25;N;12;48%;7%;4

Johannesburg, South Africa;Sunshine;31;14;Mostly sunny;31;16;N;10;42%;5%;13

Kabul, Afghanistan;Mostly cloudy;12;-3;Chilly with some sun;9;-2;W;7;39%;8%;3

Karachi, Pakistan;Mostly sunny, nice;30;19;Hazy sun;30;18;NE;23;28%;2%;4

Kathmandu, Nepal;Cloudy;20;11;Sunny and pleasant;24;10;W;7;65%;7%;4

Khartoum, Sudan;Increasing clouds;34;20;Mostly sunny;35;20;N;12;22%;0%;6

Kiev, Ukraine;Sun and clouds;-2;-5;Chilly with some sun;0;-3;ESE;8;80%;25%;1

Kingston, Jamaica;Spotty showers;30;24;Mostly sunny;33;26;NNE;11;61%;30%;5

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;A stray p.m. t-storm;31;23;A t-storm around;31;22;SSW;9;70%;75%;5

Kolkata, India;Mostly sunny;29;18;Hazy sun;30;18;SSE;8;66%;1%;5

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;Rain, a thunderstorm;31;24;A p.m. t-storm;33;24;ENE;5;75%;64%;8

La Paz, Bolivia;Spotty showers;15;4;An afternoon shower;16;5;WNW;14;55%;66%;14

Lagos, Nigeria;Turning cloudy;33;26;A t-storm around;31;25;SW;9;76%;44%;8

Lima, Peru;Clouds and sun;21;18;Partly sunny, nice;21;18;S;13;78%;36%;12

Lisbon, Portugal;Partly sunny;19;15;Showers, mainly late;17;11;W;25;92%;78%;1

London, United Kingdom;A little rain;11;9;A little rain;13;9;SSE;31;90%;91%;0

Los Angeles, United States;Mostly sunny;21;10;Mostly sunny;19;10;ESE;8;34%;55%;3

Luanda, Angola;Nice with some sun;29;23;Nice with some sun;30;24;SSW;10;71%;44%;10

Madrid, Spain;Clouds and sun;16;9;Spotty showers;16;10;SW;24;69%;84%;1

Male, Maldives;A t-storm or two;30;27;Showers and t-storms;31;27;E;13;76%;86%;2

Manaus, Brazil;Partly sunny;33;26;A t-storm around;33;25;E;7;74%;64%;8

Manila, Philippines;A thunderstorm;30;27;A morning t-storm;32;26;ENE;11;66%;57%;5

Melbourne, Australia;Cooler this morning;26;13;A couple of showers;16;7;WSW;31;64%;81%;11

Mexico City, Mexico;Partly sunny, nice;25;11;Sunshine, pleasant;25;11;SW;8;50%;14%;6

Miami, United States;Nice with sunshine;26;17;Mostly sunny;27;21;E;11;53%;10%;4

Minsk, Belarus;Clouds and sun;-2;-4;Partly sunny;-2;-3;SSE;11;78%;20%;1

Mogadishu, Somalia;Cloudy;28;24;A stray a.m. t-storm;28;25;NNE;9;84%;71%;2

Montevideo, Uruguay;A p.m. t-storm;25;18;Rain, a thunderstorm;22;16;S;11;76%;56%;4

Montreal, Canada;Mostly cloudy;5;0;Partly sunny;7;-1;W;6;81%;31%;1

Moscow, Russia;Cloudy;-3;-11;Clouds and sun;-3;-5;SSW;10;37%;28%;1

Mumbai, India;Sunny, low humidity;33;25;Hazy sun;33;24;NNE;10;50%;2%;5

Nairobi, Kenya;A t-storm in spots;23;15;A t-storm in spots;24;16;NE;10;67%;80%;11

New York, United States;Lots of sun, milder;11;5;Mostly sunny;13;7;WSW;9;64%;5%;2

Nicosia, Cyprus;Cloudy;21;12;Increasing clouds;23;12;WSW;12;64%;44%;3

Novosibirsk, Russia;A bit of p.m. snow;-12;-18;Mostly sunny, cold;-11;-14;SSE;10;95%;44%;1

Osaka-shi, Japan;Inc. clouds;18;10;Sun and clouds;16;10;NE;11;53%;66%;3

Oslo, Norway;Mostly cloudy;2;1;Spotty showers;3;1;NNE;5;86%;89%;0

Ottawa, Canada;Mostly cloudy;5;1;Clouds and sun;7;-1;NW;16;84%;22%;2

Pago Pago, American Samoa;A t-storm in spots;30;25;Overcast;29;26;S;13;73%;44%;7

Panama City, Panama;A p.m. t-storm;31;24;A shower or t-storm;31;24;NW;13;83%;81%;4

Paramaribo, Suriname;A stray thunderstorm;30;24;A stray p.m. t-storm;31;24;E;13;76%;68%;7

Paris, France;Occasional rain;12;9;Showers around;13;10;S;25;74%;91%;0

Perth, Australia;Sunshine;30;17;Sunny and very warm;31;17;SSE;20;31%;0%;12

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;Mostly sunny;34;25;Mostly sunny;34;25;N;15;55%;27%;7

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Partly sunny;31;22;Mostly cloudy;32;22;ESE;19;64%;6%;11

Port-au-prince, Haiti;Mostly sunny;31;21;Mostly sunny, nice;32;23;SE;8;57%;8%;5

Prague, Czech Republic;Mostly cloudy;7;5;Mostly cloudy;8;3;S;8;65%;44%;0

Pyongyang, North Korea;Cooler with sunshine;7;-7;Partial sunshine;7;-6;NNW;6;54%;1%;2

Quito, Ecuador;A little p.m. rain;21;12;Occasional rain;23;12;S;13;58%;66%;9

Rabat, Morocco;Mostly sunny;21;9;Clouds and sunshine;20;9;S;8;76%;0%;3

Recife, Brazil;Clouds and sun;31;26;Partly sunny, nice;31;26;ESE;12;60%;11%;11

Reykjavik, Iceland;Sunshine;1;-2;Plenty of sunshine;1;-2;ESE;8;63%;0%;0

Riga, Latvia;Increasing clouds;-1;-3;Partly sunny;0;-1;SSE;11;86%;32%;1

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Partly sunny, nice;24;19;Partly sunny, nice;26;18;ENE;15;60%;1%;13

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Partly sunny;23;15;Partly sunny;26;15;NNE;8;55%;6%;4

Rome, Italy;Decreasing clouds;19;8;Clouds and sun;18;10;ENE;6;78%;28%;2

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Inc. clouds;-3;-6;Low clouds;-2;-3;SSW;12;78%;37%;0

San Francisco, United States;Mostly sunny;16;7;Cooler, p.m. rain;13;9;W;17;60%;95%;1

San Jose, Costa Rica;A p.m. t-storm;26;18;A t-storm in spots;27;19;ENE;13;66%;74%;8

San Juan, Puerto Rico;Partly sunny;31;25;A stray shower;31;25;ESE;18;75%;67%;5

San Salvador, El Salvador;A p.m. t-storm;25;18;An afternoon shower;25;19;NNE;8;82%;49%;7

Sana'a, Yemen;Partial sunshine;24;11;Turning cloudy;21;10;E;9;52%;38%;3

Santiago, Chile;Rain and drizzle;21;7;Mostly sunny, warmer;26;9;SW;10;33%;0%;12

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;Mostly sunny;30;22;An afternoon shower;31;23;N;9;72%;69%;5

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Sun and clouds;17;13;Showers;17;11;SW;23;91%;96%;2

Seattle, United States;Spotty showers;8;3;Mostly cloudy;7;3;NNE;10;75%;39%;1

Seoul, South Korea;Cooler;7;-1;Hazy sun;11;0;WNW;7;65%;0%;2

Shanghai, China;Rain and drizzle;12;7;Cloudy and cool;12;8;WNW;15;65%;60%;2

Singapore, Singapore;A t-storm around;32;27;A p.m. t-storm;31;27;NNE;12;79%;72%;9

Sofia, Bulgaria;Mostly cloudy;11;5;Mostly cloudy;8;2;SSE;10;88%;42%;1

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;A shower or two;31;26;A shower in spots;31;26;E;24;75%;66%;5

Stockholm, Sweden;Mostly cloudy;4;3;A passing shower;6;4;SSE;8;84%;83%;0

Sydney, Australia;Warmer with some sun;28;21;Increasingly windy;33;15;S;37;45%;71%;6

Taipei City, Taiwan;Very windy;22;18;Low clouds;21;19;ENE;21;74%;44%;1

Tallinn, Estonia;Clouds and sun;-2;-4;Partly sunny;0;-1;S;13;88%;70%;0

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Very cold;0;-11;Sunny, but cold;1;-9;ENE;6;73%;0%;2

Tbilisi, Georgia;Clouds and sun;5;-3;Mostly sunny;7;0;NE;6;69%;30%;2

Tehran, Iran;Chilly with some sun;9;2;Sunshine, but chilly;10;3;SSW;10;43%;8%;3

Tel Aviv, Israel;Clearing;26;18;Sunny and very warm;29;16;SW;12;35%;11%;3

Tirana, Albania;Cooler;17;11;Clouds and sun, nice;21;10;SE;5;59%;19%;2

Tokyo, Japan;A shower in the p.m.;19;8;Cloudy and cooler;10;7;NE;18;59%;38%;1

Toronto, Canada;Mostly cloudy;7;4;Partial sunshine;8;4;ENE;14;79%;60%;2

Tripoli, Libya;Mostly sunny, breezy;19;12;Spotty showers;19;13;WNW;25;65%;62%;3

Tunis, Tunisia;Partly sunny, breezy;18;13;Partly sunny;20;11;WSW;19;64%;8%;3

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Not as cold;-6;-27;Sunny and colder;-14;-28;ESE;8;72%;5%;2

Vancouver, Canada;Partly sunny;7;1;Clouds breaking;6;1;NE;7;57%;30%;1

Vienna, Austria;Mostly cloudy;8;5;Mostly cloudy;10;5;SSE;8;79%;39%;0

Vientiane, Laos;Sunny;32;17;Sunny and very warm;32;19;N;7;50%;3%;5

Vilnius, Lithuania;Partly sunny, chilly;-1;-3;Periods of sun;0;-2;S;11;67%;24%;0

Warsaw, Poland;Mostly cloudy;3;-1;Rather cloudy;4;2;SSE;13;92%;38%;0

Wellington, New Zealand;Abundant sunshine;18;13;Increasingly windy;20;14;N;31;63%;1%;7

Yangon, Myanmar;Sunny and very warm;35;20;Plenty of sun;34;20;N;9;53%;0%;5

Yerevan, Armenia;Clearing;6;-5;Some sunshine;8;0;NNE;3;63%;21%;3

