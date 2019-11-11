Global Forecast-Celsius

Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Monday, November 11, 2019

City/Town, Country;Monday's Weather Condition;Monday's High Temp (C);Monday's Low Temp (C);Tuesday's Weather Condition;Tuesday's High Temp (C);Tuesday's Low Temp (C);Tuesday's Wind Direction;Tuesday's Wind Speed (KPH);Tuesday's Humidity (%);Tuesday's Chance of Precip. (%);Tuesday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;Clouds and sun;30;25;A shower or two;31;25;SW;13;79%;76%;9

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Sunny and pleasant;30;20;Sunny and pleasant;31;19;ENE;13;33%;0%;5

Aleppo, Syria;High clouds;24;10;Sunny and pleasant;23;10;ENE;13;29%;0%;3

Algiers, Algeria;Windy this afternoon;14;11;Morning showers;15;11;W;23;75%;99%;2

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Spotty showers;8;4;Spotty showers;8;4;SSW;24;86%;91%;1

Anchorage, United States;Mostly cloudy;4;-1;Clouds and sun;4;0;NNE;12;65%;57%;1

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Plenty of sunshine;20;1;Plenty of sunshine;16;1;SE;8;25%;0%;3

Astana, Kazakhstan;Variable clouds;-3;-9;Partly sunny;0;-8;SW;20;72%;2%;1

Asuncion, Paraguay;Partly sunny, warm;34;22;Partly sunny and hot;36;24;NE;20;51%;69%;12

Athens, Greece;Partial sunshine;22;15;Partly sunny;24;17;E;12;68%;74%;2

Auckland, New Zealand;Showers;18;12;A couple of showers;17;11;WSW;24;64%;66%;10

Baghdad, Iraq;Mostly sunny;29;12;Partly sunny;28;13;WNW;10;32%;0%;4

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;Showers;32;23;A t-storm or two;30;23;S;7;80%;66%;4

Bangalore, India;Partly sunny;28;18;Partly sunny;28;18;E;12;63%;21%;8

Bangkok, Thailand;Clearing;33;24;Partly sunny;34;25;E;9;44%;44%;5

Barcelona, Spain;Sun and clouds;15;7;Partly sunny;16;8;NW;15;51%;61%;3

Beijing, China;Sunny and mild;17;5;Mostly cloudy, mild;16;7;NW;6;55%;1%;3

Belgrade, Serbia;Clouds and sun;14;9;Periods of sun;19;14;SE;24;53%;40%;2

Berlin, Germany;Clouds and sun;7;3;Partly sunny;8;3;SSW;15;70%;58%;1

Bogota, Colombia;Cloudy, p.m. showers;19;11;Showers around;18;11;E;8;76%;88%;5

Brasilia, Brazil;Increasing clouds;33;21;Hot with some sun;35;22;NNE;16;34%;4%;13

Bratislava, Slovakia;Clouds and sun;10;5;Rain;8;4;WNW;11;92%;92%;1

Brussels, Belgium;Showers around;7;4;Spotty showers;7;4;SW;19;78%;83%;1

Bucharest, Romania;Partly sunny, mild;17;9;Partly sunny, warmer;23;11;E;13;64%;40%;2

Budapest, Hungary;Partial sunshine;10;5;Spotty showers;12;10;E;8;76%;83%;1

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Mostly cloudy;25;17;Cloudy;25;19;ENE;16;72%;29%;3

Bujumbura, Burundi;Cloudy;29;20;Cloudy, a t-storm;28;20;NE;10;52%;63%;3

Busan, South Korea;Partly sunny;19;6;Partly sunny;18;5;NW;6;60%;0%;3

Cairo, Egypt;Mostly sunny, warm;30;20;Sunny and very warm;32;20;NE;13;31%;0%;4

Cape Town, South Africa;Cloudy, not as warm;21;16;A morning shower;23;17;SSE;28;76%;41%;11

Caracas, Venezuela;Some sun, a t-storm;28;18;A shower or t-storm;27;18;SSE;5;72%;67%;7

Chennai, India;Mostly sunny;33;25;Hazy sunshine;31;25;NE;14;73%;66%;6

Chicago, United States;Very cold with snow;0;-11;Sunny and very cold;-5;-10;SSW;24;56%;12%;2

Colombo, Sri Lanka;A p.m. shower or two;31;23;A shower;30;23;S;9;77%;74%;7

Copenhagen, Denmark;Mostly cloudy;7;5;Spotty showers;7;4;SSW;18;62%;70%;1

Dakar, Senegal;Partly sunny, nice;29;24;Partly sunny;29;23;N;17;54%;0%;7

Dallas, United States;Rain and drizzle;18;-5;Partly sunny, colder;6;-3;ESE;13;39%;1%;4

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Decreasing clouds;32;23;A shower in the a.m.;32;23;SE;14;64%;76%;10

Delhi, India;Mostly sunny;27;14;Hazy sunshine;28;17;N;7;48%;0%;4

Denver, United States;A bit of a.m. snow;-1;-5;Mostly sunny, warmer;16;5;SSW;10;22%;1%;3

Dhaka, Bangladesh;Not as hot;30;20;Hazy sunshine;30;20;NNW;9;69%;0%;5

Dili, East Timor;Partly sunny, warm;36;22;Sunny and beautiful;33;22;SE;9;53%;3%;12

Dublin, Ireland;Clouds and sun;7;2;Spotty showers;8;2;W;31;79%;70%;1

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Sunny and nice;17;2;Plenty of sunshine;15;3;NNE;7;32%;0%;3

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Mostly cloudy;18;14;Mostly sunny;19;14;W;22;71%;9%;3

Hanoi, Vietnam;Clouds and sun;29;19;Mostly cloudy;28;22;ESE;7;70%;77%;3

Harare, Zimbabwe;Increasing clouds;30;18;Sun and clouds;30;18;ESE;13;43%;55%;14

Havana, Cuba;Partly sunny, nice;29;21;Partly sunny;30;22;NNE;10;59%;34%;5

Helsinki, Finland;Colder;1;-2;Partly sunny;5;4;SE;16;89%;91%;1

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;Downpours;25;23;Pleasant and warmer;32;24;SE;5;67%;44%;7

Hong Kong, China;Hazy sun and mild;28;22;Partly sunny;27;20;E;15;72%;16%;2

Honolulu, United States;Mostly sunny;31;22;Partly sunny;31;23;NE;13;60%;33%;5

Hyderabad, India;Partly sunny;30;19;Hazy sun;30;18;ENE;8;62%;30%;6

Islamabad, Pakistan;Partly sunny;26;12;Rather cloudy;25;13;NE;8;56%;3%;2

Istanbul, Turkey;Cloudy and mild;21;12;Sunny and very warm;24;14;E;7;70%;0%;3

Jakarta, Indonesia;Sun and some clouds;35;24;A stray p.m. t-storm;33;24;NE;10;70%;70%;11

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Mostly sunny;33;26;A t-storm around;33;27;NE;11;59%;42%;5

Johannesburg, South Africa;A t-storm in spots;27;15;A stray p.m. t-storm;24;15;ENE;15;75%;74%;12

Kabul, Afghanistan;Mostly sunny;21;-1;Cloudy;16;1;N;3;25%;17%;2

Karachi, Pakistan;Mostly sunny, nice;31;17;Hazy sun;31;19;NW;8;35%;8%;4

Kathmandu, Nepal;Partly sunny;22;11;Partly sunny, nice;26;12;SSE;7;66%;3%;5

Khartoum, Sudan;Sunny and beautiful;35;20;Sunny and pleasant;36;21;N;12;18%;0%;7

Kiev, Ukraine;Clearing;14;3;Clouds and sun, mild;11;7;SE;11;79%;3%;2

Kingston, Jamaica;Showers and t-storms;31;25;A t-storm in spots;31;24;N;11;66%;81%;5

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Mostly cloudy;31;23;A stray a.m. t-storm;31;23;SW;10;75%;77%;5

Kolkata, India;Partly sunny;29;20;Hazy sun, less humid;30;18;N;8;58%;0%;5

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;Spotty showers;32;25;A shower in the p.m.;34;24;SW;7;78%;82%;10

La Paz, Bolivia;Heavy showers;11;3;A little p.m. rain;13;4;NNE;10;76%;91%;12

Lagos, Nigeria;Clouds and sunshine;30;26;A shower or two;30;26;SW;9;79%;76%;8

Lima, Peru;Clouds and sunshine;20;17;Clouds and sun;20;17;SSE;13;78%;18%;12

Lisbon, Portugal;Clouds and sun;19;11;Plenty of sun;17;13;W;12;66%;64%;3

London, United Kingdom;Spotty showers;10;3;Spotty showers;7;3;WNW;21;75%;69%;1

Los Angeles, United States;Low clouds, then sun;25;13;Sunny;28;14;ESE;7;40%;2%;3

Luanda, Angola;Mostly cloudy, humid;30;26;Rain, a thunderstorm;29;25;WSW;12;82%;81%;6

Madrid, Spain;Mostly cloudy;13;1;Partly sunny;13;7;WSW;5;60%;69%;3

Male, Maldives;Partly sunny;30;26;Partly sunny;31;27;ENE;6;70%;57%;9

Manaus, Brazil;Cloudy, a t-storm;31;25;Showers around;31;25;WSW;7;79%;80%;9

Manila, Philippines;Inc. clouds;30;25;A t-storm in spots;31;25;ESE;8;69%;55%;4

Melbourne, Australia;Partly sunny, warmer;29;14;Spotty showers;16;7;WSW;26;56%;70%;7

Mexico City, Mexico;Partly sunny;23;11;A p.m. t-storm;21;9;NNE;9;52%;66%;5

Miami, United States;Partly sunny;28;23;Partly sunny;29;22;WNW;10;60%;35%;4

Minsk, Belarus;Mostly cloudy, mild;8;2;Partly sunny;7;5;SE;13;76%;24%;1

Mogadishu, Somalia;Nice with some sun;30;26;Some sun, pleasant;31;26;ENE;16;65%;17%;10

Montevideo, Uruguay;Mostly cloudy;24;16;Cloudy;24;18;NE;17;65%;76%;3

Montreal, Canada;Very cold, p.m. snow;-3;-7;Cloudy and very cold;-4;-10;W;8;78%;66%;1

Moscow, Russia;Low clouds and mild;9;4;Low clouds;7;0;W;18;58%;3%;0

Mumbai, India;Partly sunny, humid;33;24;Hazy sun and humid;33;25;NNE;11;63%;8%;6

Nairobi, Kenya;Partly sunny;25;16;A t-storm in spots;25;16;NE;15;67%;77%;10

New York, United States;Milder with some sun;16;8;Periods of rain;9;-6;NW;31;68%;66%;1

Nicosia, Cyprus;Sunny and very warm;29;14;Partly sunny;27;14;NE;10;39%;0%;3

Novosibirsk, Russia;A bit of p.m. snow;-10;-12;Breezy with snow;-6;-7;SW;26;80%;92%;0

Osaka-shi, Japan;A shower or two;20;12;Mostly sunny;20;8;NNE;15;54%;0%;3

Oslo, Norway;An icy mix;-1;-3;A snow shower;3;1;SE;9;91%;83%;0

Ottawa, Canada;Very cold, p.m. snow;-4;-8;Afternoon flurries;-5;-12;WNW;21;69%;73%;1

Pago Pago, American Samoa;A shower in the p.m.;30;26;Mostly sunny;30;26;ESE;13;67%;7%;12

Panama City, Panama;Showers and t-storms;29;22;A shower or t-storm;29;23;NW;10;84%;85%;2

Paramaribo, Suriname;A t-storm around;33;24;A stray p.m. t-storm;33;24;ENE;12;69%;52%;8

Paris, France;Spotty showers;9;4;A passing shower;8;2;WSW;15;59%;60%;1

Perth, Australia;Brilliant sunshine;30;14;Sunny and very warm;30;19;E;19;33%;0%;11

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;Not as warm;27;23;Clouds and sun;30;23;NNE;6;71%;44%;2

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Inc. clouds;30;24;A t-storm around;30;24;SE;18;77%;80%;8

Port-au-prince, Haiti;Showers and t-storms;31;22;A t-storm in spots;31;22;SSE;7;63%;64%;6

Prague, Czech Republic;Decreasing clouds;4;1;Spotty showers;6;1;S;8;79%;84%;1

Pyongyang, North Korea;Mostly sunny, mild;16;0;Partial sunshine;13;4;SE;5;58%;23%;1

Quito, Ecuador;Periods of rain;20;13;Rain;19;13;W;13;77%;96%;5

Rabat, Morocco;Spotty showers;18;12;A shower in the a.m.;20;10;N;13;73%;56%;3

Recife, Brazil;Partly sunny;30;25;Partly sunny, nice;30;25;SE;16;64%;48%;12

Reykjavik, Iceland;Cloudy;5;3;Rain and drizzle;5;-1;E;22;73%;72%;0

Riga, Latvia;Decreasing clouds;7;0;Periods of sun;6;5;SSE;17;88%;44%;1

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;A little a.m. rain;26;22;A little a.m. rain;24;21;E;15;80%;88%;4

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Not as warm;25;17;Becoming cloudy;28;16;E;12;36%;33%;3

Rome, Italy;A little rain;17;10;Rain, a thunderstorm;16;10;NE;13;88%;92%;1

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Cloudy;8;2;Low clouds;4;2;SSE;11;75%;56%;0

San Francisco, United States;Mostly sunny;20;11;Partly sunny;19;11;WSW;9;64%;2%;3

San Jose, Costa Rica;A p.m. t-storm;24;17;Showers and t-storms;26;16;ENE;11;72%;70%;6

San Juan, Puerto Rico;A t-storm in spots;31;24;A stray shower;31;23;SE;15;65%;45%;6

San Salvador, El Salvador;Partly sunny, humid;25;18;A p.m. t-storm;24;18;N;7;96%;63%;7

Sana'a, Yemen;Sunny and pleasant;25;7;Mostly sunny, nice;22;6;ENE;9;36%;4%;7

Santiago, Chile;Not as hot;29;14;Sunny and pleasant;30;13;SW;11;39%;22%;11

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;Showers and t-storms;30;22;A t-storm in spots;30;22;NNE;7;77%;65%;6

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Clouds and sun;17;7;Sunny intervals;16;12;SW;13;76%;72%;3

Seattle, United States;Partial sunshine;14;7;Cooler with rain;11;7;ENE;8;86%;75%;1

Seoul, South Korea;Decreasing clouds;17;3;Hazy sun;15;2;SW;5;61%;0%;2

Shanghai, China;Sunny and pleasant;21;12;Cloudy;22;17;SSE;12;58%;30%;2

Singapore, Singapore;Clouds and sun;33;27;A p.m. t-storm;33;26;N;6;72%;86%;7

Sofia, Bulgaria;Mild with some sun;11;3;Partly sunny;18;9;SSE;17;68%;66%;2

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;Partly sunny;31;26;Mostly sunny, nice;31;26;ENE;14;70%;6%;6

Stockholm, Sweden;Partly sunny;4;3;Spotty showers;6;2;SSW;15;86%;72%;0

Sydney, Australia;Nice with sunshine;27;16;Mostly sunny, breezy;36;14;S;34;19%;5%;11

Taipei City, Taiwan;Mostly sunny;26;18;Mostly sunny;28;18;ESE;20;51%;2%;5

Tallinn, Estonia;Mostly cloudy;4;1;Partly sunny;5;4;SSE;13;82%;69%;1

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Mostly sunny;11;1;Plenty of sun;14;0;E;8;47%;0%;3

Tbilisi, Georgia;Sunny, nice and warm;18;4;Mostly cloudy, mild;18;3;NNE;6;46%;0%;3

Tehran, Iran;Plenty of sunshine;20;8;Plenty of sun;19;7;WSW;8;27%;0%;3

Tel Aviv, Israel;Turning sunny, warm;32;20;Sunny and very warm;31;21;E;9;30%;0%;4

Tirana, Albania;A little p.m. rain;21;12;Rain, a thunderstorm;25;15;NW;11;60%;94%;1

Tokyo, Japan;Afternoon rain;17;11;Sunny and nice;21;11;NNW;16;45%;4%;3

Toronto, Canada;Colder with snow;0;-6;Partly sunny;-3;-10;NW;23;65%;7%;2

Tripoli, Libya;Cloudy;20;10;Sunshine and windy;19;13;SW;35;46%;13%;4

Tunis, Tunisia;Becoming cloudy;17;11;Cloudy, p.m. rain;15;12;W;24;80%;100%;1

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;A little snow;-2;-17;Clouds and sun;-12;-25;W;18;57%;26%;2

Vancouver, Canada;Cloudy;12;7;A little a.m. rain;10;7;ESE;5;74%;71%;0

Vienna, Austria;Clouds and sun;8;6;Periods of rain;7;4;WNW;8;91%;92%;1

Vientiane, Laos;Clouds and sun;31;18;Partly sunny, warm;32;22;ESE;7;52%;48%;3

Vilnius, Lithuania;Rather cloudy;7;1;Partly sunny;8;6;SSE;17;78%;54%;1

Warsaw, Poland;Partly sunny;7;3;Mainly cloudy;11;8;ESE;16;79%;75%;1

Wellington, New Zealand;Rain and drizzle;13;11;Mostly sunny;16;12;N;12;66%;4%;9

Yangon, Myanmar;Partly sunny;32;23;Sunny;33;23;NW;8;69%;15%;6

Yerevan, Armenia;Plenty of sun;15;-2;Partly sunny;14;-1;ENE;3;45%;0%;3

