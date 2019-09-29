Global Forecast-Celsius

Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Sunday, September 29, 2019

City/Town, Country;Sunday's Weather Condition;Sunday's High Temp (C);Sunday's Low Temp (C);Monday's Weather Condition;Monday's High Temp (C);Monday's Low Temp (C);Monday's Wind Direction;Monday's Wind Speed (KPH);Monday's Humidity (%);Monday's Chance of Precip. (%);Monday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;Some sun, pleasant;28;25;Partly sunny;29;25;SW;17;84%;55%;12

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Sunshine, very warm;41;30;Sunny, hot;41;30;NE;13;41%;0%;8

Aleppo, Syria;Plenty of sun;33;18;Plenty of sunshine;32;17;WNW;12;43%;0%;5

Algiers, Algeria;Abundant sunshine;27;18;Sunny, pleasant;27;17;SSW;9;59%;0%;5

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Rain and a t-storm;17;13;Spotty showers;16;12;SSE;23;77%;87%;2

Anchorage, United States;A little p.m. rain;11;7;Cloudy;12;6;N;11;89%;91%;0

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Not as hot;28;15;Mostly sunny;25;14;E;11;38%;24%;5

Astana, Kazakhstan;Spotty a.m. showers;8;-4;Mostly cloudy;7;-5;SSW;11;55%;13%;1

Asuncion, Paraguay;Sunshine, summerlike;36;25;Unseasonably hot;38;28;NE;23;29%;1%;10

Athens, Greece;Sunny, pleasant;28;18;Plenty of sun;29;19;S;11;58%;0%;5

Auckland, New Zealand;Clouds and sunshine;17;13;A shower or two;18;10;W;23;71%;78%;7

Baghdad, Iraq;Plenty of sun, hot;42;23;Sunny, very warm;40;23;NNW;12;21%;0%;6

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;Downpours;31;23;A t-storm in spots;30;22;S;8;82%;63%;6

Bangalore, India;More clouds than sun;29;21;A t-storm in spots;30;21;SSE;9;63%;65%;11

Bangkok, Thailand;Partly sunny;36;25;Mostly sunny;34;26;SSW;9;63%;55%;11

Barcelona, Spain;Fog to sun;26;19;Mostly sunny, nice;24;18;W;11;70%;1%;4

Beijing, China;Partly sunny, warm;29;18;Partly sunny, warm;30;19;SW;9;50%;11%;5

Belgrade, Serbia;Partly sunny;26;14;Partly sunny, warm;28;16;NE;8;58%;14%;4

Berlin, Germany;A little rain;16;13;Rain, breezy;16;10;W;31;80%;75%;1

Bogota, Colombia;Rain and drizzle;19;9;A shower in the p.m.;19;9;ESE;9;65%;67%;12

Brasilia, Brazil;Mostly sunny, nice;29;18;Mostly sunny, nice;30;18;E;6;56%;9%;12

Bratislava, Slovakia;Sun and some clouds;23;13;Partly sunny, windy;22;9;WNW;31;53%;3%;4

Brussels, Belgium;Rain and a t-storm;18;12;Variable cloudiness;18;13;SW;14;67%;53%;3

Bucharest, Romania;Sunshine, very warm;28;12;Mostly sunny, warm;30;13;W;12;54%;6%;4

Budapest, Hungary;Partly sunny;23;13;Periods of sun;24;11;NW;18;60%;25%;3

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Sunshine, very warm;26;21;A p.m. t-storm;26;15;SE;12;62%;97%;6

Bujumbura, Burundi;A stray p.m. t-storm;30;20;Cloudy, a t-storm;29;20;NNE;9;49%;71%;4

Busan, South Korea;Clouds and sun;28;21;A t-storm around;28;21;NE;9;75%;64%;5

Cairo, Egypt;Mostly sunny;34;20;Sunny;33;20;NNE;11;38%;0%;6

Cape Town, South Africa;Windy and cooler;18;12;A shower in the a.m.;19;13;SSE;21;63%;55%;6

Caracas, Venezuela;A shower or t-storm;27;20;A shower or t-storm;27;20;S;8;69%;65%;10

Chennai, India;A t-storm around;33;26;A t-storm around;32;26;SSW;11;71%;51%;11

Chicago, United States;Rain and a t-storm;19;19;Partly sunny, humid;29;22;SSW;15;77%;25%;3

Colombo, Sri Lanka;A stray p.m. t-storm;29;24;A stray p.m. t-storm;31;24;SSE;10;78%;78%;10

Copenhagen, Denmark;Showers;15;11;Spotty showers;13;6;WNW;24;81%;61%;2

Dakar, Senegal;Clearing;30;26;Decreasing clouds;31;26;NNW;8;81%;31%;10

Dallas, United States;Some sun, very warm;34;24;Mostly sunny, warm;34;24;SSE;14;64%;8%;5

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Sun and clouds;32;23;Clearing, humid;31;23;ESE;16;79%;55%;11

Delhi, India;Hazy sunshine;30;24;Hazy sunshine;31;24;SSE;11;70%;44%;6

Denver, United States;Mostly sunny;30;10;Sunshine, pleasant;26;7;N;11;31%;27%;5

Dhaka, Bangladesh;Downpours;31;23;Afternoon showers;26;23;E;7;98%;94%;3

Dili, East Timor;Mostly sunny, warm;36;22;Mostly sunny, nice;31;22;S;11;60%;30%;12

Dublin, Ireland;A shower or two;16;7;Periods of rain;14;10;ENE;13;92%;90%;1

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Mostly sunny, hot;34;16;Not as warm;27;17;NNE;10;28%;74%;5

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Decreasing clouds;25;19;Fog, then some sun;28;20;W;10;66%;0%;5

Hanoi, Vietnam;Sunny, very warm;34;22;Sunny, very warm;35;23;S;5;52%;1%;9

Harare, Zimbabwe;Sunny, beautiful;30;13;Mostly sunny;32;16;NNE;11;17%;0%;12

Havana, Cuba;An afternoon shower;31;23;A shower;31;24;ENE;22;62%;81%;8

Helsinki, Finland;A shower or two;14;9;Spotty showers;13;7;S;15;92%;84%;2

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;Partly sunny;34;25;A stray p.m. t-storm;33;25;SSW;9;76%;85%;8

Hong Kong, China;Hazy sunshine;32;23;Hazy sunshine;35;25;SW;8;55%;2%;8

Honolulu, United States;Partly sunny, breezy;31;25;Some sun, a shower;31;25;ENE;24;66%;84%;7

Hyderabad, India;A t-storm in spots;30;21;A t-storm in spots;29;21;SSW;8;81%;58%;10

Islamabad, Pakistan;More clouds than sun;28;21;A t-storm in spots;28;20;NE;11;77%;68%;6

Istanbul, Turkey;Plenty of sunshine;24;14;Plenty of sunshine;26;16;ESE;6;60%;0%;4

Jakarta, Indonesia;Partly sunny;33;24;A shower in the a.m.;34;24;ENE;13;57%;56%;13

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Mostly sunny, warm;37;30;Mostly sunny, humid;35;29;W;12;64%;15%;9

Johannesburg, South Africa;Mostly sunny, nice;28;11;Becoming cloudy;26;9;ESE;12;16%;31%;9

Kabul, Afghanistan;Mostly sunny;30;14;Mostly sunny;29;12;NNW;9;37%;7%;6

Karachi, Pakistan;Mostly sunny, humid;35;28;Some sun, humid;35;28;WSW;19;63%;12%;6

Kathmandu, Nepal;A.M. showers, cloudy;23;17;A stray t-shower;24;17;W;7;79%;60%;8

Khartoum, Sudan;Mostly sunny;40;28;Mostly sunny;39;26;SSW;20;34%;45%;10

Kiev, Ukraine;Clouds and sun;20;11;Mostly sunny;21;9;WSW;18;68%;70%;3

Kingston, Jamaica;A p.m. t-storm;32;26;Showers and t-storms;31;27;ENE;13;76%;83%;8

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;A stray thunderstorm;30;23;Low clouds;31;23;SW;11;61%;44%;4

Kolkata, India;Cloudy, showers;30;24;Showers and t-storms;30;25;S;9;86%;85%;2

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;A p.m. thunderstorm;32;23;A p.m. thunderstorm;30;23;SW;7;81%;87%;5

La Paz, Bolivia;Partly sunny, warm;19;-1;Partly sunny, warm;17;2;ENE;12;37%;28%;14

Lagos, Nigeria;Cloudy;29;24;A t-storm in spots;28;24;WSW;11;81%;77%;5

Lima, Peru;Clouds and sun;19;16;Sun and some clouds;19;16;SSE;14;81%;35%;12

Lisbon, Portugal;Mostly sunny;27;16;Clouds and sunshine;26;18;NW;9;75%;1%;4

London, United Kingdom;Showers and t-storms;19;10;Spotty p.m. showers;16;14;SW;11;84%;92%;2

Los Angeles, United States;Clouds breaking;23;14;Sunny, cool;24;14;SSE;10;45%;6%;6

Luanda, Angola;Low clouds breaking;26;23;Partial sunshine;27;22;SSW;12;76%;44%;12

Madrid, Spain;Sunshine, very warm;30;13;Mostly sunny, warm;29;13;WSW;8;41%;0%;5

Male, Maldives;Rather cloudy;30;25;A few a.m. showers;30;26;SSW;4;71%;85%;6

Manaus, Brazil;Partly sunny, nice;32;25;A stray a.m. t-storm;32;26;SSE;8;73%;66%;11

Manila, Philippines;A stray p.m. t-storm;31;27;A stray p.m. t-storm;32;26;WSW;15;75%;69%;5

Melbourne, Australia;Clouds and sun;17;7;Areas of low clouds;15;6;SE;17;57%;2%;2

Mexico City, Mexico;Showers and t-storms;20;14;A shower or t-storm;21;13;S;9;61%;80%;4

Miami, United States;Partly sunny;31;27;A passing shower;31;26;NE;24;61%;66%;5

Minsk, Belarus;Spotty showers;16;11;Showers and t-storms;16;8;SW;19;90%;82%;1

Mogadishu, Somalia;Mostly cloudy;29;25;Mostly sunny, nice;29;25;SE;12;74%;32%;12

Montevideo, Uruguay;Sunny, pleasant;25;17;A p.m. t-storm;23;14;SE;15;72%;95%;4

Montreal, Canada;Plenty of sun;15;6;Thickening clouds;16;11;ENE;5;58%;66%;4

Moscow, Russia;Rain tapering off;11;10;Spotty p.m. showers;14;12;S;13;78%;87%;1

Mumbai, India;Decreasing clouds;31;24;Brief showers;31;26;SW;15;83%;90%;7

Nairobi, Kenya;Partly sunny;28;14;Partly sunny, nice;28;16;ENE;12;46%;70%;14

New York, United States;Mostly sunny, warm;25;16;Mostly cloudy;21;17;SSE;11;50%;3%;3

Nicosia, Cyprus;Plenty of sunshine;33;19;Sunny;32;19;WNW;10;51%;0%;5

Novosibirsk, Russia;A p.m. shower or two;8;0;Rain and drizzle;4;-2;W;26;89%;69%;1

Osaka-shi, Japan;Turning cloudy;31;23;Clouds and sun;30;22;W;7;61%;35%;4

Oslo, Norway;More clouds than sun;13;5;Spotty a.m. showers;8;2;W;10;86%;62%;1

Ottawa, Canada;Sunny;16;6;Increasing clouds;18;12;E;15;61%;69%;3

Pago Pago, American Samoa;Mostly sunny, nice;30;26;Mostly sunny, breezy;29;26;ESE;31;75%;27%;12

Panama City, Panama;A p.m. t-storm;31;25;Showers and t-storms;29;25;WSW;12;83%;85%;5

Paramaribo, Suriname;A t-storm around;33;24;A t-storm around;33;24;E;11;72%;47%;12

Paris, France;A shower or two;19;12;Variable cloudiness;20;14;SSW;12;54%;70%;3

Perth, Australia;Sunny, warmer;31;14;Cooler but pleasant;22;13;SW;15;69%;48%;8

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;An afternoon shower;33;26;A t-storm in spots;33;25;W;6;73%;65%;10

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Partly sunny, humid;30;25;A t-storm around;31;25;SSE;24;78%;64%;11

Port-au-prince, Haiti;A p.m. t-storm;32;23;Showers and t-storms;31;23;ESE;6;66%;84%;6

Prague, Czech Republic;Partly sunny;21;15;Spotty showers;18;10;WSW;33;55%;63%;3

Pyongyang, North Korea;Clearing, very warm;29;14;Partly sunny;28;14;N;5;73%;1%;5

Quito, Ecuador;Downpours;21;13;Downpours;21;13;NW;14;67%;89%;7

Rabat, Morocco;Mostly sunny, nice;26;14;Clouds and sun;31;16;SSW;12;56%;0%;5

Recife, Brazil;Clouds and sun;29;24;A stray a.m. shower;28;24;ESE;14;72%;56%;5

Reykjavik, Iceland;Partly sunny;12;5;Sunshine;10;4;S;8;71%;5%;2

Riga, Latvia;Variable cloudiness;15;10;A little rain;14;8;W;8;93%;83%;1

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Spotty showers;23;19;Periods of sun;25;19;E;15;70%;27%;10

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Plenty of sunshine;40;28;Sunny, very warm;41;29;ESE;9;13%;0%;8

Rome, Italy;Fog to sun;27;16;Fog, then sun;26;18;SSE;10;72%;30%;4

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Rain and drizzle;12;9;A stray a.m. shower;13;10;ESE;9;88%;89%;0

San Francisco, United States;Mostly sunny;19;12;Sunny, cool;18;10;NW;15;58%;7%;5

San Jose, Costa Rica;A p.m. t-storm;28;16;Showers and t-storms;27;16;S;9;69%;83%;6

San Juan, Puerto Rico;A shower or t-storm;31;25;A shower in places;32;26;SSE;6;72%;77%;9

San Salvador, El Salvador;A p.m. t-storm;24;19;A p.m. t-storm;25;18;W;7;89%;86%;11

Sana'a, Yemen;Mostly cloudy;23;13;Spotty p.m. showers;25;13;NE;12;63%;85%;12

Santiago, Chile;Periods of sun;23;9;More clouds than sun;16;7;SW;10;63%;66%;3

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;A p.m. t-storm;30;23;Showers and t-storms;30;24;SW;8;79%;82%;9

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Mostly sunny, nice;26;14;Clouds and sun, nice;26;15;NNW;9;68%;27%;5

Seattle, United States;Mostly cloudy;14;6;Partly sunny;15;5;NE;7;60%;4%;4

Seoul, South Korea;Sunny, very warm;30;15;Decreasing clouds;28;16;NW;5;66%;0%;5

Shanghai, China;Some sun, very warm;28;22;Inc. clouds;28;22;ENE;14;73%;83%;6

Singapore, Singapore;A t-storm or two;33;26;A t-storm in spots;31;27;SSE;8;78%;57%;5

Sofia, Bulgaria;Sunny, very warm;27;12;Sunny, very warm;28;12;WSW;10;56%;7%;4

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;Partly sunny;31;24;A shower in spots;31;24;SE;7;65%;43%;10

Stockholm, Sweden;Spotty showers;15;7;Spotty showers;12;3;NW;8;89%;72%;1

Sydney, Australia;Mostly sunny;21;14;A stray a.m. shower;18;13;SSE;24;65%;50%;2

Taipei City, Taiwan;Showers and t-storms;29;26;Rain and wind;27;23;NNW;65;90%;95%;2

Tallinn, Estonia;A shower or two;15;9;Spotty showers;15;7;SSE;11;92%;87%;1

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Clouds and sun;27;12;Not as warm;22;10;N;9;56%;57%;4

Tbilisi, Georgia;Mostly sunny;23;13;Decreasing clouds;23;12;NE;8;62%;34%;3

Tehran, Iran;Sunshine, very warm;32;19;Plenty of sunshine;31;18;WSW;12;21%;0%;5

Tel Aviv, Israel;Partly sunny;31;21;Mostly sunny;30;22;NE;11;58%;1%;6

Tirana, Albania;Plenty of sunshine;31;18;Plenty of sunshine;30;17;E;7;55%;7%;4

Tokyo, Japan;Mostly cloudy, humid;26;22;Partly sunny, humid;28;21;ENE;13;60%;16%;5

Toronto, Canada;Mostly cloudy;17;12;Clearing;18;16;N;17;82%;44%;4

Tripoli, Libya;Mostly sunny, nice;27;20;Sunny, nice;28;21;ESE;7;61%;1%;6

Tunis, Tunisia;Mostly sunny;29;19;Mostly sunny, nice;30;19;SW;8;61%;0%;5

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Clouds and sun, warm;21;3;Partly sunny, warm;24;3;SE;15;40%;2%;4

Vancouver, Canada;Sun and some clouds;16;6;Abundant sunshine;15;5;ENE;7;47%;6%;3

Vienna, Austria;Partly sunny, warmer;24;14;Partly sunny, breezy;22;9;WNW;27;45%;4%;4

Vientiane, Laos;Sunshine;31;22;Mostly sunny, hot;34;23;SW;7;55%;10%;10

Vilnius, Lithuania;Spotty showers;13;10;Periods of rain;15;7;W;21;92%;84%;1

Warsaw, Poland;Becoming cloudy;19;13;Rain, breezy;17;9;W;30;85%;74%;1

Wellington, New Zealand;Increasing clouds;15;12;A morning shower;15;7;WNW;37;80%;63%;2

Yangon, Myanmar;Partly sunny;33;23;Mostly sunny, warm;34;24;W;9;65%;14%;10

Yerevan, Armenia;Sunny;25;10;Brilliant sunshine;25;10;NE;5;39%;2%;5

