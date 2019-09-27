Global Forecast-Celsius
Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Friday, September 27, 2019
City/Town, Country;Friday's Weather Condition;Friday's High Temp (C);Friday's Low Temp (C);Saturday's Weather Condition;Saturday's High Temp (C);Saturday's Low Temp (C);Saturday's Wind Direction;Saturday's Wind Speed (KPH);Saturday's Humidity (%);Saturday's Chance of Precip. (%);Saturday's UV Index
Abidjan, Ivory Coast;Mostly cloudy;28;24;A t-storm around;28;24;WSW;19;88%;64%;4
Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Sunny, very warm;39;31;Sunny, very warm;39;29;N;12;54%;1%;8
Aleppo, Syria;Plenty of sunshine;32;17;Plenty of sun, nice;32;18;WNW;18;49%;2%;5
Algiers, Algeria;Plenty of sun, humid;27;17;Plenty of sun, humid;27;17;E;12;68%;0%;5
Amsterdam, Netherlands;Spotty showers;18;13;A little rain;18;13;SW;29;81%;92%;2
Anchorage, United States;Mostly cloudy;10;3;Mostly cloudy;13;6;E;11;60%;66%;1
Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Sunny, hot;36;18;Sunny, not as hot;32;19;NW;10;33%;2%;5
Astana, Kazakhstan;Rain and drizzle;9;-1;Turning cloudy, cool;10;3;WSW;14;57%;48%;3
Asuncion, Paraguay;Plenty of sunshine;32;19;Sunshine, hot;35;20;E;12;34%;0%;10
Athens, Greece;Mostly sunny;28;19;Partly sunny, nice;28;18;NNE;10;53%;1%;5
Auckland, New Zealand;A few showers;16;11;Partly sunny;17;12;W;20;66%;27%;7
Baghdad, Iraq;Sunny, very warm;42;23;Plenty of sun, hot;43;24;NNW;7;18%;0%;6
Banda Aceh, Indonesia;Showers and t-storms;31;23;A couple of t-storms;29;22;SSE;6;80%;77%;6
Bangalore, India;A t-storm in spots;29;20;A t-storm in spots;29;20;SE;8;69%;55%;8
Bangkok, Thailand;A stray p.m. t-storm;35;25;Clouds and sun;34;24;E;9;64%;43%;9
Barcelona, Spain;Partly sunny, humid;25;20;Partly sunny, nice;25;19;SW;14;68%;7%;4
Beijing, China;Partly sunny, warm;29;16;Partly sunny, warm;30;17;S;9;47%;2%;5
Belgrade, Serbia;Partly sunny, warmer;23;12;Sunny, pleasant;25;13;N;7;62%;13%;4
Berlin, Germany;Showers;17;12;Spotty showers;18;13;SW;19;65%;71%;3
Bogota, Colombia;Partly sunny;19;9;Afternoon showers;20;10;E;8;63%;90%;12
Brasilia, Brazil;A t-storm in spots;29;18;A t-storm in spots;28;18;WSW;8;60%;47%;8
Bratislava, Slovakia;Partly sunny;23;14;Spotty a.m. showers;20;12;W;11;76%;63%;2
Brussels, Belgium;Spotty showers;18;13;Spotty showers;17;13;WSW;24;71%;69%;2
Bucharest, Romania;Spotty showers;24;10;Mostly sunny;25;11;SW;9;58%;5%;4
Budapest, Hungary;Partly sunny;23;14;Partial sunshine;20;12;NW;7;77%;29%;3
Buenos Aires, Argentina;Not as warm;20;13;Plenty of sun, nice;22;15;NNE;15;63%;1%;7
Bujumbura, Burundi;Variable clouds;28;21;A stray a.m. t-storm;30;19;NNE;9;46%;71%;4
Busan, South Korea;Rain;25;21;Rain, a thunderstorm;24;20;NW;8;87%;84%;1
Cairo, Egypt;Sunshine, less humid;35;22;Mostly sunny;34;21;NNE;12;41%;0%;7
Cape Town, South Africa;Sunny, very warm;29;15;Some sun, pleasant;24;16;SSE;17;68%;56%;7
Caracas, Venezuela;A shower or t-storm;28;18;Some sun, a t-storm;28;18;E;6;64%;60%;10
Chennai, India;An afternoon shower;32;24;A stray p.m. shower;32;25;SSE;10;72%;65%;10
Chicago, United States;Very windy;23;17;A t-storm in spots;19;16;E;21;76%;73%;2
Colombo, Sri Lanka;A t-storm or two;31;23;Spotty p.m. showers;29;24;SW;9;82%;81%;6
Copenhagen, Denmark;A little rain;17;11;Spotty showers;16;10;SW;16;76%;85%;2
Dakar, Senegal;Partly sunny;30;26;Partly sunny, nice;31;26;W;14;81%;4%;11
Dallas, United States;Mostly sunny, breezy;35;25;A p.m. t-storm;34;25;SSE;16;66%;73%;3
Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Sun and some clouds;31;21;Partly sunny;32;22;SSE;19;64%;28%;11
Delhi, India;Sun and clouds;30;23;Decreasing clouds;31;24;E;15;70%;39%;2
Denver, United States;Not as warm;25;9;Mostly sunny;26;13;S;12;50%;12%;5
Dhaka, Bangladesh;A p.m. thunderstorm;32;24;A t-storm around;30;24;N;7;84%;81%;3
Dili, East Timor;Sunshine, very warm;36;22;Mostly sunny;31;22;S;10;57%;1%;12
Dublin, Ireland;A few showers;15;11;Afternoon rain;16;10;E;22;84%;93%;2
Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Sunshine, hot;36;17;Sunshine, hot;34;17;NE;9;22%;0%;5
Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Turning sunny;27;20;Partly sunny, nice;26;20;NE;7;75%;0%;5
Hanoi, Vietnam;Sunny, very warm;32;22;Sunny, very warm;33;22;S;7;49%;3%;9
Harare, Zimbabwe;Sunshine, nice;23;5;Sunny, pleasant;27;10;ENE;7;23%;0%;12
Havana, Cuba;Some sun, a shower;31;23;Partly sunny;31;23;E;12;72%;33%;7
Helsinki, Finland;Clouds and sun;13;6;Spotty showers;13;8;SE;18;80%;82%;2
Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;A stray p.m. t-storm;34;25;A t-storm or two;33;25;N;8;78%;74%;8
Hong Kong, China;Hazy sun;31;23;Hazy sunshine;32;24;SSW;8;57%;8%;9
Honolulu, United States;Partly sunny;31;25;A stray shower;31;25;ENE;18;65%;58%;4
Hyderabad, India;A t-storm around;28;21;Partly sunny;29;21;SSW;10;74%;44%;7
Islamabad, Pakistan;Partly sunny, humid;32;22;A strong t-storm;29;20;ENE;13;80%;74%;2
Istanbul, Turkey;Decreasing clouds;21;15;Mostly sunny, nice;23;15;ENE;11;67%;3%;4
Jakarta, Indonesia;Partly sunny;34;25;Partly sunny;34;25;NNE;14;57%;42%;13
Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Mostly sunny, hot;39;30;Partly sunny, nice;35;30;NE;11;61%;3%;7
Johannesburg, South Africa;Sunny, warmer;26;8;Sun and some clouds;28;12;NNW;8;14%;0%;10
Kabul, Afghanistan;Sunshine, hot;35;14;Sunny, hot;33;12;NNE;7;12%;1%;6
Karachi, Pakistan;Clouds and sun, warm;36;28;Mostly sunny;36;28;W;14;63%;44%;8
Kathmandu, Nepal;Couple of t-storms;23;18;A t-storm in spots;21;17;SSE;8;87%;93%;2
Khartoum, Sudan;Mostly sunny;38;27;Turning cloudy;38;28;S;16;38%;13%;7
Kiev, Ukraine;Decreasing clouds;13;6;Partly sunny;18;12;SSW;9;60%;70%;3
Kingston, Jamaica;A t-storm in spots;31;26;A t-storm in spots;32;26;NNW;11;71%;61%;9
Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Mostly cloudy;30;22;Mostly cloudy;30;23;SW;10;71%;44%;4
Kolkata, India;A t-storm in spots;29;24;A p.m. t-storm;27;24;S;9;92%;81%;2
Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;Showers and t-storms;32;24;A stray p.m. t-storm;32;24;WNW;7;76%;69%;9
La Paz, Bolivia;Partly sunny, warm;18;0;Partly sunny, warm;19;-1;E;16;34%;1%;14
Lagos, Nigeria;A thunderstorm;27;24;A thunderstorm;29;24;SW;11;79%;71%;3
Lima, Peru;Low clouds breaking;19;15;Partly sunny;19;15;SSE;14;79%;39%;12
Lisbon, Portugal;Mostly sunny, nice;26;15;Mostly sunny, nice;25;14;NNW;13;61%;0%;5
London, United Kingdom;Spotty showers;18;12;A shower;18;14;SSW;25;71%;90%;3
Los Angeles, United States;Clouds to sun;25;18;Spotty drizzle;22;14;S;10;64%;45%;2
Luanda, Angola;Decreasing clouds;27;23;Partly sunny, nice;27;23;SW;11;77%;44%;7
Madrid, Spain;Sunny;30;13;Plenty of sunshine;29;13;W;7;40%;0%;5
Male, Maldives;Variable cloudiness;30;27;An afternoon shower;31;27;SSE;7;71%;88%;9
Manaus, Brazil;A stray p.m. t-storm;32;25;Showers;31;25;ENE;8;79%;100%;11
Manila, Philippines;A t-storm in spots;33;25;A stray p.m. t-storm;33;26;WSW;9;70%;65%;10
Melbourne, Australia;Occasional p.m. rain;18;7;Clouds and sunshine;15;8;SSE;13;57%;20%;3
Mexico City, Mexico;Some sun, pleasant;25;13;Rain and a t-storm;24;15;SSE;11;61%;86%;7
Miami, United States;Partly sunny;31;27;Partly sunny;32;26;NE;17;66%;44%;8
Minsk, Belarus;Partly sunny;15;3;Periods of rain;13;9;S;15;88%;86%;1
Mogadishu, Somalia;Mostly cloudy;29;25;Mostly sunny;29;25;S;16;69%;29%;12
Montevideo, Uruguay;Clouds and sun;19;10;Sun and clouds;21;12;NNE;14;65%;0%;7
Montreal, Canada;Mostly sunny;20;13;Spotty p.m. showers;20;7;NW;6;83%;80%;1
Moscow, Russia;Mostly cloudy;11;5;Cloudy;11;5;S;7;75%;33%;1
Mumbai, India;Showers and t-storms;30;26;A t-storm in spots;31;26;S;19;78%;66%;8
Nairobi, Kenya;Clearing;23;14;Sunshine, delightful;27;13;NNE;12;52%;14%;14
New York, United States;Mostly sunny;24;17;Partly sunny;28;21;WSW;12;58%;48%;5
Nicosia, Cyprus;Mostly sunny, nice;31;19;Sunny, nice;32;20;WNW;10;55%;1%;5
Novosibirsk, Russia;Increasing clouds;11;3;Rain and drizzle;8;1;WSW;16;86%;60%;1
Osaka-shi, Japan;Becoming cloudy;28;22;Clouds and sun;30;22;ENE;9;54%;69%;6
Oslo, Norway;Rain;11;10;Periods of rain;14;9;ENE;9;92%;84%;1
Ottawa, Canada;An afternoon shower;21;14;Showers;21;5;NNW;15;84%;78%;1
Pago Pago, American Samoa;Mostly sunny;29;26;Mostly sunny, breezy;29;26;ESE;31;75%;3%;12
Panama City, Panama;Showers and t-storms;30;25;Showers and t-storms;31;25;NNW;8;80%;84%;5
Paramaribo, Suriname;A p.m. thunderstorm;33;24;A p.m. thunderstorm;33;24;E;10;77%;72%;6
Paris, France;Spotty showers;20;13;Spotty a.m. showers;19;13;SW;18;51%;70%;2
Perth, Australia;Mostly sunny, nice;22;11;Sunny, beautiful;22;13;SSE;16;68%;1%;8
Phnom Penh, Cambodia;Mostly sunny;34;25;A p.m. thunderstorm;33;24;SSW;11;73%;85%;11
Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Partly sunny, humid;30;25;A stray p.m. t-storm;30;24;SSE;25;80%;79%;7
Port-au-prince, Haiti;A t-storm in spots;33;24;Showers and t-storms;32;23;SE;7;64%;70%;8
Prague, Czech Republic;Spotty p.m. showers;20;13;Spotty showers;19;12;WSW;19;59%;73%;3
Pyongyang, North Korea;Partly sunny, warm;29;15;Partly sunny;27;13;NW;8;73%;1%;5
Quito, Ecuador;Occasional p.m. rain;22;12;Periods of rain;21;13;E;14;56%;95%;7
Rabat, Morocco;Mostly sunny;29;15;Sunny, nice;27;15;ENE;11;64%;0%;6
Recife, Brazil;Partly sunny, nice;29;23;A brief a.m. shower;29;24;E;14;70%;50%;12
Reykjavik, Iceland;Decreasing clouds;14;6;Partly sunny;13;4;NE;12;67%;6%;2
Riga, Latvia;Mostly sunny;17;7;Rain, cooler;13;9;SSW;15;84%;85%;1
Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;A shower or two;25;20;A stray a.m. shower;23;19;ESE;12;78%;84%;9
Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Mostly sunny;36;27;Sunshine, very warm;41;27;E;11;18%;0%;8
Rome, Italy;Sunshine, nice;28;17;Mostly sunny, humid;27;18;WNW;10;73%;44%;3
Saint Petersburg, Russia;Cloudy;12;6;Clouds and sun;13;5;SE;7;81%;37%;1
San Francisco, United States;Spotty drizzle;19;13;Clouds breaking;20;12;NW;25;54%;4%;5
San Jose, Costa Rica;Showers and t-storms;25;17;Showers and t-storms;25;17;ENE;8;83%;86%;5
San Juan, Puerto Rico;Variable clouds;33;26;A t-storm in spots;31;26;NE;8;73%;80%;8
San Salvador, El Salvador;Rain and a t-storm;22;18;Showers and t-storms;22;18;N;7;100%;88%;5
Sana'a, Yemen;Turning out cloudy;27;14;An afternoon shower;24;13;ENE;16;56%;81%;9
Santiago, Chile;Mostly sunny, nice;22;9;Sunny, warmer;26;10;SW;7;37%;1%;8
Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;Clouds and sun;32;24;Showers and t-storms;31;23;NNW;5;73%;71%;8
Sao Paulo, Brazil;Mostly sunny, nice;26;13;Partly sunny, nice;25;9;NNW;10;61%;0%;5
Seattle, United States;Spotty showers;15;9;Partly sunny;14;8;E;10;69%;44%;2
Seoul, South Korea;Cloudy;28;17;Clearing, humid;28;17;NW;5;68%;12%;5
Shanghai, China;Partly sunny, warm;28;21;Partly sunny, warm;28;21;N;12;58%;7%;6
Singapore, Singapore;A t-storm in spots;33;27;A t-storm in spots;30;25;ENE;4;78%;69%;10
Sofia, Bulgaria;Sun and some clouds;22;8;Mostly sunny, nice;24;11;SSE;6;56%;4%;4
St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;Partly sunny;32;25;A stray p.m. shower;31;26;E;7;72%;68%;10
Stockholm, Sweden;Turning out cloudy;14;10;Periods of rain;14;9;S;11;86%;86%;1
Sydney, Australia;Partly sunny;24;14;Not as warm;18;10;SSW;23;54%;12%;7
Taipei City, Taiwan;A t-storm in spots;28;25;A t-storm in spots;31;25;ENE;14;78%;63%;8
Tallinn, Estonia;Mostly sunny;14;4;Spotty showers;16;9;SSE;11;77%;82%;2
Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Plenty of sun, hot;34;18;Mostly cloudy;31;17;NE;9;30%;2%;5
Tbilisi, Georgia;Clouds and sun, nice;28;15;A p.m. t-storm;21;12;NW;16;72%;61%;2
Tehran, Iran;Sunshine, very hot;36;21;Sunny, very warm;34;21;WNW;15;6%;0%;6
Tel Aviv, Israel;Sunny;32;23;Mostly sunny, nice;29;23;WNW;12;57%;0%;6
Tirana, Albania;Mostly sunny, nice;28;16;Plenty of sunshine;30;17;E;6;53%;5%;4
Tokyo, Japan;Increasing clouds;28;21;Becoming cloudy;27;21;S;11;58%;44%;3
Toronto, Canada;Becoming cloudy;21;17;An a.m. thunderstorm;23;11;NNW;18;83%;51%;1
Tripoli, Libya;Sunshine, beautiful;28;21;Mostly sunny, nice;28;21;ENE;7;62%;5%;6
Tunis, Tunisia;Sunshine, nice;29;20;Sunny, delightful;30;20;S;8;62%;3%;5
Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Partly sunny, warm;21;-2;Partly sunny;18;3;ESE;11;46%;5%;4
Vancouver, Canada;Rainy times, cooler;13;7;Mostly sunny;16;6;NE;8;39%;7%;3
Vienna, Austria;Clouds and sun;24;16;Spotty a.m. showers;20;12;WSW;10;70%;83%;2
Vientiane, Laos;Mostly sunny, nice;33;21;Mostly sunny, warm;33;21;NNW;7;51%;23%;10
Vilnius, Lithuania;Sunshine, pleasant;18;6;Rain, cooler;14;9;SW;17;91%;87%;1
Warsaw, Poland;Clouds and sun;17;12;Spotty showers;18;11;WSW;16;79%;70%;3
Wellington, New Zealand;Decreasing clouds;14;11;Mostly sunny, breezy;17;12;NNW;34;64%;6%;5
Yangon, Myanmar;Showers, mainly late;33;24;Spotty p.m. showers;32;24;W;8;77%;90%;9
Yerevan, Armenia;Sun, some clouds;29;13;A t-storm in spots;26;9;SE;5;39%;42%;5
