CT WFO NEW YORK CITY Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

WFO NEW YORK CITY Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Monday, January 23, 2023

SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT

Special Weather Statement

National Weather Service New York NY

252 PM EST Mon Jan 23 2023

A band of light to locally moderate snow will continue into early

this evening.

Visibilities will likely be reduced to one half to one mile at

times this afternoon. With temperatures dropping to around

freezing and sunset approaching, untreated roads may become

slushy or snow covered. Up to an inch of snowfall is possible

across the area, particularly across the highest elevations,

before ending from west to east by 7pm.

Be prepared for snow and slush covered roads, particularly

secondary and elevated roadways for the afternoon commute. Slow

down and allow extra time to reach your destination.

