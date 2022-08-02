CT WFO NEW YORK CITY Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

WFO NEW YORK CITY Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Tuesday, August 2, 2022

SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT

Special Weather Statement

National Weather Service New York NY

744 PM EDT Tue Aug 2 2022

...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southeastern New

Haven and southern Middlesex Counties through 830 PM EDT...

At 744 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over

Branford, or near Guilford, moving east at 20 mph.

HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and pea size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is

possible.

Locations impacted include...

Guilford, Clinton, Old Saybrook, Chester, Branford, North Haven,

North Branford, Westbrook, Killingworth, Lyme, North Madison, East

Haven, Madison, Essex and Deep River.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN

MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH

