CT WFO NEW YORK CITY Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

WFO NEW YORK CITY Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Saturday, July 23, 2022

_____

AIR QUALITY ALERT

Air Quality Alert Message

Relayed by National Weather Service New York NY

1058 PM EDT Fri Jul 22 2022

...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 11 PM EDT SATURDAY...

...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 11 PM EDT SUNDAY...

The Connecticut Department of Energy and Environmental Protection

has issued an Air Quality Action Day for the following counties:

Southern Fairfield, Southern New Haven.

from 11 AM to 11 PM EDT Saturday.

An Air Quality Action Day means that Ground Level Ozone within the

region may approach or exceed unhealthy standards. For additional

information, please visit the Connecticut Department of Energy and

Environmental Protection Web site at http://www.ct.gov/deep/aqi

Southern Middlesex, Southern New London.

Northern Fairfield, Northern New Haven

from 11 AM to 11 PM EDT Sunday.

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather