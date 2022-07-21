CT WFO NEW YORK CITY Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

WFO NEW YORK CITY Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Thursday, July 21, 2022 _____ SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING Severe Weather Statement National Weather Service New York NY 129 PM EDT Thu Jul 21 2022 ...A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 200 PM EDT FOR CENTRAL FAIRFIELD...WESTCHESTER AND PUTNAM COUNTIES... At 128 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Mount Kisco, moving northeast at 45 mph. HAZARD...Golf ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts. Up to 2 inch diameter hail is possible. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind damage to trees and power lines. This severe storm will be near... Mahopac around 140 PM EDT. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Prepare immediately for large hail and damaging winds. People outside should move to a shelter, inside a strong building and away from windows. _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather