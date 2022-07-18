CT WFO NEW YORK CITY Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

WFO NEW YORK CITY Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Monday, July 18, 2022

SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT

National Weather Service New York NY

507 PM EDT Mon Jul 18 2022

...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southern Fairfield

and central Westchester Counties through 600 PM EDT...

At 507 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over

Harrison, or over White Plains, moving northeast at 35 mph.

HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects.

Locations impacted include...

Stamford, Norwalk, White Plains, Port Chester, New Canaan, Fairfield,

Greenwich, Harrison, Westport, Ridgefield, Darien, Wilton, Scarsdale,

Weston and Redding.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to

localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded

roadways.

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 1000 PM EDT for

southern Connecticut...and southeastern New York.

LAT...LON 4111 7324 4110 7325 4112 7330 4109 7334

4105 7338 4099 7356 4100 7359 4098 7361

4097 7365 4097 7366 4094 7381 4109 7386

4130 7336

TIME...MOT...LOC 2107Z 247DEG 29KT 4104 7373

MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN

MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH

