CT WFO NEW YORK CITY Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT

Special Weather Statement

National Weather Service New York NY

235 PM EDT Mon Jul 18 2022

...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northwestern New

London and northern Middlesex Counties through 315 PM EDT...

At 235 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near

Haddam, or near East Hampton, moving northeast at 25 mph.

HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and pea size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is

possible.

Locations impacted include...

Middletown, Norwich, Colchester, East Hampton, Salem, Portland, East

Haddam, Haddam, Lebanon, Sprague, Bozrah, Lake Pocotopaug--East

Hampton, Franklin, Moodus and Higganum.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio

stations and available television stations for additional information

and possible warnings from the National Weather Service.

LAT...LON 4166 7216 4166 7210 4155 7204 4146 7260

4155 7266 4163 7250 4158 7247 4159 7242

4160 7241 4159 7239 4160 7238 4160 7234

4161 7233 4164 7233 4167 7227 4169 7227

4171 7224

TIME...MOT...LOC 1835Z 242DEG 23KT 4151 7256

MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN

MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH

