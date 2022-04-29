CT WFO NEW YORK CITY Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

WFO NEW YORK CITY Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Friday, April 29, 2022 _____ SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT Special Weather Statement National Weather Service New York NY 344 AM EDT Fri Apr 29 2022 Am elevated risk of fire growth and spread continues this morning through early this evening. Northwest winds sustained at 10 to 20 mph with gusts 25 to 30 mph are expected, along with minimum relative humidities of 10 to 15 percent. For New York residents, the annual statewide burn ban remains in effect until May 14. No burn permits are issued. Listen to NOAA All Hazards Weather Radio or visit our web site at https:\/\/weather.gov\/nyc for further details or updates. _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather