CT WFO NEW YORK CITY Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

WFO NEW YORK CITY Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Thursday, April 21, 2022 _____ FROST ADVISORY URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service New York NY 335 AM EDT Thu Apr 21 2022 ...FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM EDT THIS MORNING... * WHAT...Temperatures as low as 32 will result in frost formation. * WHERE...Portions of northeast New Jersey, southern Connecticut and southeast New York. * WHEN...Until 9 AM EDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather