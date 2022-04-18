CT WFO NEW YORK CITY Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

WFO NEW YORK CITY Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Tuesday, April 19, 2022 _____ WIND ADVISORY URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service New York NY 410 PM EDT Mon Apr 18 2022 ...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 8 PM THIS EVENING TO 6 AM EDT TUESDAY... * WHAT...East winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph expected. * WHERE...Northern New London and Northern Middlesex Counties. * WHEN...From 8 PM this evening to 6 AM EDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. * WHAT...East winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph * WHERE...In Connecticut, Southern Fairfield, Southern New London, Southern Middlesex and Southern New Haven Counties. In New York, Southern Nassau, Northwest Suffolk, Northern Nassau, Southwest Suffolk, Southeast Suffolk and Northeast Suffolk Counties. _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather