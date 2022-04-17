CT WFO NEW YORK CITY Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

WFO NEW YORK CITY Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Monday, April 18, 2022

FROST ADVISORY

URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service New York NY

324 PM EDT Sun Apr 17 2022

...FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 8 AM

EDT MONDAY...

* WHAT...Temperatures in the middle 30s will result in frost

formation.

* WHERE...Portions of northeast New Jersey, southern Connecticut

and southeast New York.

* WHEN...From midnight tonight to 8 AM EDT Monday.

* IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if

left uncovered.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold.

