CT WFO BOSTON Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

WFO BOSTON Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Monday, January 23, 2023 _____ WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY URGENT - WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Boston\/Norton MA 1032 AM EST Mon Jan 23 2023 ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM EST THIS EVENING... * WHAT...Rain changing to snow early this afternoon. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph. * WHERE...Portions of northern Connecticut, eastern and northeastern Massachusetts and northern Rhode Island. * WHEN...Until 9 PM EST this evening. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Slow down and use caution while traveling. ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM EST THIS AFTERNOON... * WHAT...Rain changing to snow late this morning and continuing into the afternoon, with accumulations of 1 to 4 inches, highest totals across northwest Hartford county, in the hilly terrain. * WHERE...Hartford County. * WHEN...Until 5 PM EST this afternoon. _____ Copyright 2023 AccuWeather