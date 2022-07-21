CT WFO BOSTON Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

WFO BOSTON Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Thursday, July 21, 2022

SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING

The National Weather Service in Boston/Norton has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for...

Hartford County in northern Connecticut...

* Until 330 PM EDT.

* At 230 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line

extending from near Northwest Harwinton to Thomaston to near

Woodbury Center, moving east at 30 mph.

HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Expect wind damage to trees and power lines. Minor hail

damage to vehicles is possible.

* Locations impacted include...

Hartford, New Britain, West Hartford, Bristol, Manchester, East

Hartford, Enfield, Southington, Glastonbury, Newington, Windsor,

Wethersfield, South Windsor, Farmington, Simsbury, Bloomfield,

Berlin, Rocky Hill, Avon and Plainville.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.

