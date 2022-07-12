CT WFO BOSTON Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

WFO BOSTON Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Tuesday, July 12, 2022 _____ SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT Special Weather Statement National Weather Service Boston\/Norton MA 645 PM EDT Tue Jul 12 2022 ...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northeastern Windham, southwestern Norfolk, southeastern Worcester and northern Providence Counties through 730 PM EDT... At 645 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Dudley, or 15 miles south of Worcester, moving east at 35 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Strong winds could cause minor damage such as downed branches. Little to no impact from hail is expected. Locations impacted include... Woonsocket, Cumberland, Franklin, Milford, Smithfield, Lincoln, Grafton, Webster, Bellingham, Auburn, Burrillville, Northbridge, Oxford, Holliston, Uxbridge, Millbury, Charlton, Medway, North Smithfield and Dudley. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Get indoors when you hear thunder. Do not resume outdoor activities until at least 30 minutes after the storm has passed. LAT...LON 4218 7155 4219 7154 4219 7150 4217 7150 4217 7148 4216 7148 4218 7142 4188 7144 4192 7201 4218 7197 4219 7157 TIME...MOT...LOC 2245Z 274DEG 29KT 4206 7190 MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather