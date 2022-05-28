CT WFO BOSTON Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

WFO BOSTON Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Saturday, May 28, 2022 _____ SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING Severe Weather Statement National Weather Service Boston\/Norton MA 320 PM EDT Sat May 28 2022 ...THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR NORTHERN WINDHAM...NORTHERN TOLLAND...SOUTHWESTERN WORCESTER...SOUTHEASTERN HAMPSHIRE AND SOUTHEASTERN HAMPDEN COUNTIES WILL EXPIRE AT 330 PM EDT... The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and no longer poses an immediate threat to life or property. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. However gusty winds and heavy rain are still possible with this thunderstorm. _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather