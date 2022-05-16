CT WFO BOSTON Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

WFO BOSTON Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Monday, May 16, 2022 _____ SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT Special Weather Statement National Weather Service Boston\/Norton MA 647 PM EDT Mon May 16 2022 ...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northern Windham, Tolland, northeastern Hartford, southwestern Worcester, southeastern Hampshire, southeastern Franklin and southeastern Hampden Counties through 745 PM EDT... At 646 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Monson, or 10 miles east of Springfield, moving northeast at 50 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Strong winds could cause minor damage such as downed branches. Little to no impact from hail is expected. Locations impacted include... Springfield, Manchester, Chicopee, Enfield, Vernon, Mansfield, Ludlow, Killingly, Southbridge, East Longmeadow, Ellington, Tolland, Belchertown, Wilbraham, Charlton, Coventry, Palmer, Stafford, Spencer and Somers. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Get indoors when you hear thunder. Do not resume outdoor activities until at least 30 minutes after the storm has passed. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 800 PM EDT for northern Connecticut...and western Massachusetts. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch also remains in effect until 1100 PM EDT for northern Connecticut...and central Massachusetts. LAT...LON 4174 7248 4227 7253 4242 7212 4187 7186 TIME...MOT...LOC 2246Z 221DEG 49KT 4211 7234 MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE HAS CANCELLED SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 229 FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS IN CONNECTICUT THIS CANCELS 1 COUNTY IN SOUTHERN CONNECTICUT FAIRFIELD IN NEW JERSEY THIS CANCELS 2 COUNTIES IN NORTHEAST NEW JERSEY BERGEN PASSAIC IN NEW YORK THIS CANCELS 4 COUNTIES IN SOUTHEAST NEW YORK ORANGE PUTNAM ROCKLAND WESTCHESTER _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather