CT WFO ALBANY Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

WFO ALBANY Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Saturday, December 24, 2022

WIND CHILL ADVISORY

URGENT - WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Albany NY

413 AM EST Sat Dec 24 2022

...WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON EST TODAY...

* WHAT...Very cold wind chills. Wind chills as low as 25 below

zero.

* WHERE...Northern Litchfield County in northwestern Connecticut,

western Massachusetts, and the higher elevations of the eastern

Catskills, Helderbergs, southern Taconics and southwest

Adirondacks of eastern New York, and Bennington County in

southern Vermont.

* WHEN...Until noon EST today.

* IMPACTS...The cold wind chills could cause frostbite on

exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes, and could result in

hypothermia if precautions are not taken.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a

hat, and gloves.

