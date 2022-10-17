CT WFO ALBANY Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

WFO ALBANY Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Monday, October 17, 2022 _____ SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT Special Weather Statement National Weather Service Albany NY 805 PM EDT Mon Oct 17 2022 ...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southeastern Litchfield County through 830 PM EDT... At 805 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Thomaston, or near Wolcott, moving northeast at 35 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include... Thomaston, Terryville, Oakville, Northwest Harwinton, Watertown, Plymouth, Harwinton, Morris, Allentown, Roraback Lodge, Pequabuck, Reynolds Bridge, Hancock, Tolles, East Morris, Plymouth Green, Northfield, Terryville Station, Delano Field and Bethlehem Village. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. LAT...LON 4167 7323 4179 7304 4180 7302 4164 7298 4163 7301 4163 7302 4161 7302 4161 7306 4159 7306 4159 7308 4157 7309 4156 7312 TIME...MOT...LOC 0005Z 230DEG 28KT 4167 7304 MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather