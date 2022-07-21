CT WFO ALBANY Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

WFO ALBANY Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Thursday, July 21, 2022

SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING

The National Weather Service in Albany has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for...

Central Litchfield County in northern Connecticut...

* Until 245 PM EDT.

* At 137 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over

Gaylordsville, or near New Milford, moving east at 50 mph.

HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage

to roofs, siding, and trees.

* Locations impacted include...

Torrington, New Milford, Thomaston, New Hartford, Kent, Litchfield,

Northwest Harwinton, Terryville, New Hartford Center,

Gaylordsville, New Preston, Watertown, Plymouth, Harwinton,

Barkhamsted, Bethlehem, Washington, Goshen, Morris and Warren.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.

Please report hail size...damaging winds and reports of trees down to

the National Weather Service by email at Alb.Stormreport@noaa.gov...

On Facebook at www.facebook.com/nwsalbany or twitter @nwsalbany

