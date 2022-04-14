CT WFO ALBANY Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

WFO ALBANY Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Thursday, April 14, 2022

SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT

National Weather Service Albany NY

449 PM EDT Thu Apr 14 2022

...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northeastern

Litchfield County through 515 PM EDT...

At 448 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near

Winsted, or 10 miles northeast of Torrington, moving northeast at 50

mph.

HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects.

Locations impacted include...

Torrington, New Hartford, Winsted, New Hartford Center, Barkhamsted,

Goshen, South Norfolk, West Torrington, Torringford, Mooreville,

Riverton, Kelly Corner, Mill Brook, Beech Rock, Wrightville,

Robertsville, Turkey Cobble, Goose Green, North Goshen and Cornwall

Hollow.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to

localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded

roadways.

Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm.

Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe

shelter inside a building or vehicle.

LAT...LON 4190 7291 4189 7294 4185 7295 4177 7320

4191 7330 4202 7301 4197 7303 4197 7289

TIME...MOT...LOC 2048Z 244DEG 92KT 4195 7298

MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN

MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH

