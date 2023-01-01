CT New York NY Zone Forecast for Saturday, December 31, 2022

491 FPUS51 KOKX 010905

ZFPOKX

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service New York NY

404 AM EST Sun Jan 1 2023

CTZ005-011700-

Northern Fairfield-

404 AM EST Sun Jan 1 2023

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. West winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in

the mid 30s. Light and variable winds.

.TUESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of showers. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph

with gusts up to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows

around 50. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Showers. Highs in the

lower 60s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Much cooler with highs in the lower

40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

CTZ009-011700-

Southern Fairfield-

404 AM EST Sun Jan 1 2023

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. West winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in

the upper 30s. Northwest winds around 5 mph, becoming east after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of showers. Highs in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then

showers likely after midnight. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in

the upper 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Showers. Highs in the

lower 60s. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening. Lows around 40. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cooler with highs in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 40.

CTZ006-011700-

Northern New Haven-

404 AM EST Sun Jan 1 2023

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds around 5 mph in the

evening, becoming light and variable.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. West winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in

the mid 30s. Northwest winds around 5 mph in the evening,

becoming light and variable.

.TUESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of rain showers. Highs in the mid 50s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph, increasing to south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then

showers likely after midnight. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in

the upper 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Showers. Highs in the

lower 60s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening. Lows around 40. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cooler with highs in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 40.

CTZ010-011700-

Southern New Haven-

404 AM EST Sun Jan 1 2023

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. West winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in

the upper 30s. North winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming

light and variable.

.TUESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of showers. Highs in the mid 50s. Southeast winds around

5 mph, increasing to south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then

showers likely after midnight. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in

the upper 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Showers. Highs in the

upper 50s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 40.

CTZ007-011700-

Northern Middlesex-

404 AM EST Sun Jan 1 2023

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 50. West winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in

the mid 30s. Northwest winds around 5 mph in the evening,

becoming light and variable.

.TUESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of rain showers. Highs in the mid 50s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph, increasing to south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then

showers likely after midnight. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows

around 50. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Showers. Highs around 60.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening. Lows around 40. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cooler with highs in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 40.

CTZ011-011700-

Southern Middlesex-

404 AM EST Sun Jan 1 2023

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 50. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in

the upper 30s. Northwest winds around 5 mph in the evening,

becoming light and variable.

.TUESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of showers. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then

showers likely after midnight. Patchy fog after midnight. Near

steady temperature in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Showers. Highs in the

upper 50s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely in the evening. Lows in the

lower 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 40.

CTZ008-011700-

Northern New London-

404 AM EST Sun Jan 1 2023

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 50. West winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s.

Northwest winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and

variable.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A slight

chance of rain showers in the morning, then a chance of rain

showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph, increasing to south 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then

showers likely after midnight. Patchy fog after midnight. Not as

cool with lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Showers. Highs around 60.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely in the evening. Lows in the

upper 30s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cooler with highs in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 40.

CTZ012-011700-

Southern New London-

404 AM EST Sun Jan 1 2023

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 50. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s.

Northwest winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and

variable.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A slight chance of

rain showers in the morning, then a chance of rain showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming south 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then

showers likely after midnight. Patchy fog after midnight. Near

steady temperature in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Showers. Highs in the

upper 50s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely in the evening. Lows around 40.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

