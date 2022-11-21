CT New York NY Zone Forecast for Sunday, November 20, 2022

262 FPUS51 KOKX 210733

ZFPOKX

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service New York NY

233 AM EST Mon Nov 21 2022

CTZ005-211500-

Northern Fairfield-

233 AM EST Mon Nov 21 2022

.OVERNIGHT...Clear, cold with lows around 19. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the upper 30s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. West winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. West winds around

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 50.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of rain. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

$$

CTZ009-211500-

Southern Fairfield-

233 AM EST Mon Nov 21 2022

.OVERNIGHT...Clear, cold. Near steady temperature in the mid 20s.

West winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30. West winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of rain. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

$$

CTZ006-211500-

Northern New Haven-

233 AM EST Mon Nov 21 2022

.OVERNIGHT...Clear, cold with lows around 19. West winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny, cold with highs around 40. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. West winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. West winds around

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 50.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain in the morning. Highs

in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

$$

CTZ010-211500-

Southern New Haven-

233 AM EST Mon Nov 21 2022

.OVERNIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the lower 20s. West winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph, increasing to 30 mph in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30. West winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming west in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Sunny. Highs around 50.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.FRIDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain in the morning. Highs

in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

$$

CTZ007-211500-

Northern Middlesex-

233 AM EST Mon Nov 21 2022

.OVERNIGHT...Clear, cold with lows around 20. West winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny, cold with highs around 40. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. West winds around

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 50.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain in the morning. Highs

in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

$$

CTZ011-211500-

Southern Middlesex-

233 AM EST Mon Nov 21 2022

.OVERNIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the lower 20s. West winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph

with gusts up to 20 mph, increasing to southwest 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, becoming west in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.FRIDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain in the morning. Highs

around 50. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50.

$$

CTZ008-211500-

Northern New London-

233 AM EST Mon Nov 21 2022

.OVERNIGHT...Clear, cold with lows around 19. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny, cold with highs around 40. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. West winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. West winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. West winds around

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 50.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain in the morning. Highs

in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

$$

CTZ012-211500-

Southern New London-

233 AM EST Mon Nov 21 2022

.OVERNIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the lower 20s. West winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph

with gusts up to 20 mph, increasing to southwest 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

Gusts up to 20 mph in the morning.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds 5 to

10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain in the morning. Highs

in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50.

$$

