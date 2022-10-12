CT New York NY Zone Forecast for Tuesday, October 11, 2022

351 FPUS51 KOKX 120721

ZFPOKX

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service New York NY

320 AM EDT Wed Oct 12 2022

CTZ005-122000-

Northern Fairfield-

320 AM EDT Wed Oct 12 2022

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the

lower 70s. West winds around 5 mph, becoming south with gusts up

to 20 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning,

then showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s.

South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest

after midnight. Gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs

in the mid 60s. West winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

CTZ009-122000-

Southern Fairfield-

320 AM EDT Wed Oct 12 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning,

then showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s.

South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 50s. South winds around 15 mph, becoming

southwest after midnight. Gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Lows around 50. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

CTZ006-122000-

Northern New Haven-

320 AM EDT Wed Oct 12 2022

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning,

then showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s.

South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

35 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs

in the upper 60s. West winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

CTZ010-122000-

Southern New Haven-

320 AM EDT Wed Oct 12 2022

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning,

then showers likely in the afternoon. Highs around 70. South

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

35 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers, mainly in the

morning. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up

to 20 mph in the morning. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Lows around 50. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

CTZ007-122000-

Northern Middlesex-

320 AM EDT Wed Oct 12 2022

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning,

then showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s.

South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

35 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Gusts up to

20 mph in the morning.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

CTZ011-122000-

Southern Middlesex-

320 AM EDT Wed Oct 12 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with

gusts up to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning,

then showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s.

South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

35 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph

in the morning.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Lows around 50. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

CTZ008-122000-

Northern New London-

320 AM EDT Wed Oct 12 2022

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to

20 mph in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning,

then showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

35 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely in the morning, then

mostly sunny with a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in

the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in

the morning. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

CTZ012-122000-

Southern New London-

320 AM EDT Wed Oct 12 2022

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Sunny. Highs around 70.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning,

then showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s.

South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

35 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely in the morning, then

mostly sunny with a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in

the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in

the morning. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Lows around 50. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

