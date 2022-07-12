CT New York NY Zone Forecast for Monday, July 11, 2022

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service New York NY

336 AM EDT Tue Jul 12 2022

CTZ005-122000-

Northern Fairfield-

336 AM EDT Tue Jul 12 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A chance of thunderstorms with a slight

chance of showers this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce

gusty winds and small hail this afternoon. Highs in the upper

80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely in

the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce

gusty winds and small hail in the evening. Humid with lows in the

mid 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph,

becoming west around 5 mph after midnight. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

CTZ009-122000-

Southern Fairfield-

336 AM EDT Tue Jul 12 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce

gusty winds this afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely with a chance

of showers in the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Some

thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and small hail in the

evening. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, becoming west 5 to 10 mph after

midnight. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. West winds around 5 mph,

becoming north after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 80s. North winds around 5 mph, becoming west in

the afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows around 70. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

CTZ006-122000-

Northern New Haven-

336 AM EDT Tue Jul 12 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A chance of thunderstorms with a slight

chance of showers this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce

gusty winds and small hail this afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely in

the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce

gusty winds and small hail in the evening. Humid with lows in the

mid 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west around 5 mph

after midnight. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph, becoming west in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. West winds

around 5 mph, becoming north after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 80s. North winds around 5 mph, becoming west in

the afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the lower

60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

CTZ010-122000-

Southern New Haven-

336 AM EDT Tue Jul 12 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Humid with

lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up

to 25 mph, becoming west 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 80s. North winds around 5 mph, becoming

southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

CTZ007-122000-

Northern Middlesex-

336 AM EDT Tue Jul 12 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms,

mainly in the evening. Humid with lows in the upper 60s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, diminishing

to around 5 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. West winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming north after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 80s. North winds around 5 mph, becoming west in

the afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows

in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

CTZ011-122000-

Southern Middlesex-

336 AM EDT Tue Jul 12 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 15 to

20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the evening, then a chance of showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Humid with lows in the upper 60s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the upper 80s.

West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds around 5 mph, becoming

southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid

80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

CTZ008-122000-

Northern New London-

336 AM EDT Tue Jul 12 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 15 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the evening, then a chance of showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Humid with lows in the upper 60s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, becoming

west around 5 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds

around 5 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming northwest after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 80s. North winds around 5 mph, becoming

southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning, then

a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

CTZ012-122000-

Southern New London-

336 AM EDT Tue Jul 12 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the evening, then a chance of showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Humid with lows in the upper 60s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the mid 80s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming northwest after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds around 5 mph, becoming

southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid

80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

