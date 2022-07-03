CT New York NY Zone Forecast for Saturday, July 2, 2022

_____

319 FPUS51 KOKX 030422

ZFPOKX

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service New York NY

1221 AM EDT Sun Jul 3 2022

CTZ005-030800-

Northern Fairfield-

1221 AM EDT Sun Jul 3 2022

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 60s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the lower 80s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly cloudy with showers and

thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely

in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in

the mid 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower

80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

$$

CTZ009-030800-

Southern Fairfield-

1221 AM EDT Sun Jul 3 2022

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with isolated

thunderstorms. Patchy fog. Lows in the upper 60s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the lower 80s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph, becoming west in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower

80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs around 80. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

$$

CTZ006-030800-

Northern New Haven-

1221 AM EDT Sun Jul 3 2022

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 60s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the lower 80s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph, becoming west around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly cloudy with showers and

thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely

in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in

the mid 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

$$

CTZ010-030800-

Southern New Haven-

1221 AM EDT Sun Jul 3 2022

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with isolated

thunderstorms. Patchy fog. Lows in the upper 60s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Patchy fog

in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows in the

mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 80.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

$$

CTZ007-030800-

Northern Middlesex-

1221 AM EDT Sun Jul 3 2022

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 60s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Less humid

with highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph, becoming west in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower

80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms likely in the evening, then a chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs around 80. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

$$

CTZ011-030800-

Southern Middlesex-

1221 AM EDT Sun Jul 3 2022

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with isolated

thunderstorms. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid 60s. West winds around

5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Patchy fog

in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower

80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows in the

mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

$$

CTZ008-030800-

Northern New London-

1221 AM EDT Sun Jul 3 2022

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 60s. West winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Less humid

with highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph, becoming west in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower

80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows in the

mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening. Lows around 60. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower

60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

$$

CTZ012-030800-

Southern New London-

1221 AM EDT Sun Jul 3 2022

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Patchy fog. Lows in the upper 60s. West winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Patchy fog

in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 80.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 80.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

$$

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather