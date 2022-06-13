CT New York NY Zone Forecast for Sunday, June 12, 2022 _____ 187 FPUS51 KOKX 130848 ZFPOKX Zone Forecast Product National Weather Service New York NY 447 AM EDT Mon Jun 13 2022 CTZ005-132000- Northern Fairfield- 447 AM EDT Mon Jun 13 2022 .TODAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog this morning. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. North winds around 5 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of thunderstorms and showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .JUNETEENTH...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. $$ CTZ009-132000- Southern Fairfield- 447 AM EDT Mon Jun 13 2022 .TODAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog this morning. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms and showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. .JUNETEENTH...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. $$ CTZ006-132000- Northern New Haven- 447 AM EDT Mon Jun 13 2022 .TODAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog this morning. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. North winds around 5 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then showers likely after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms and showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .JUNETEENTH...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. $$ CTZ010-132000- Southern New Haven- 447 AM EDT Mon Jun 13 2022 .TODAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms this morning, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Patchy fog this morning. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north after midnight. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds around 5 mph, becoming west in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then showers likely after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms and showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. .JUNETEENTH...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. $$ CTZ007-132000- Northern Middlesex- 447 AM EDT Mon Jun 13 2022 .TODAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms this morning, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Patchy fog this morning. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. Northwest winds around 5 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then showers likely after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms and showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .JUNETEENTH...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. $$ CTZ011-132000- Southern Middlesex- 447 AM EDT Mon Jun 13 2022 .TODAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms this morning, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Patchy fog this morning. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening. Lows around 60. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north after midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds around 5 mph, becoming west in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. West winds around 5 mph, becoming north around 5 mph after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then showers likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms and showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. .JUNETEENTH...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. $$ CTZ008-132000- Northern New London- 447 AM EDT Mon Jun 13 2022 .TODAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms this morning, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Patchy fog this morning. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest after midnight. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. Northwest winds around 5 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then showers likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms and showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .JUNETEENTH...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. $$ CTZ012-132000- Southern New London- 447 AM EDT Mon Jun 13 2022 .TODAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms this morning, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Patchy fog this morning. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest after midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds around 5 mph, becoming west in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. West winds around 5 mph, becoming north after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows around 60. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then showers likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms and showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. .JUNETEENTH...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. $$