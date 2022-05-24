CT New York NY Zone Forecast for Monday, May 23, 2022

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service New York NY

308 AM EDT Tue May 24 2022

CTZ005-242000-

Northern Fairfield-

308 AM EDT Tue May 24 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming mostly sunny.

Highs in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

southeast this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming east after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 70. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight.

Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then

showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

CTZ009-242000-

Southern Fairfield-

308 AM EDT Tue May 24 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming mostly sunny.

Highs in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to

20 mph this morning.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 70. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight.

Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then

showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

CTZ006-242000-

Northern New Haven-

308 AM EDT Tue May 24 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming mostly sunny.

Highs around 70. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast

this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming east after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds

around 5 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then

showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

CTZ010-242000-

Southern New Haven-

308 AM EDT Tue May 24 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming mostly sunny.

Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

southeast this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming northeast after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then

showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

CTZ007-242000-

Northern Middlesex-

308 AM EDT Tue May 24 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Highs in the

lower 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming east this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming east after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds

around 5 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Lows around 60. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then

showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

CTZ011-242000-

Southern Middlesex-

308 AM EDT Tue May 24 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming mostly sunny.

Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up

to 20 mph, becoming southeast this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph with

gusts up to 20 mph, becoming northeast after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds

around 5 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Lows around 60. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then

showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

CTZ008-242000-

Northern New London-

308 AM EDT Tue May 24 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Highs in the

lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds

around 5 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then

showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

CTZ012-242000-

Southern New London-

308 AM EDT Tue May 24 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming mostly sunny.

Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

east this afternoon. Gusts up to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, becoming northeast after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds

around 5 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then

showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

