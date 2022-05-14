CT New York NY Zone Forecast for Saturday, May 14, 2022

_____

632 FPUS51 KOKX 141136

ZFPOKX

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service New York NY

735 AM EDT Sat May 14 2022

CTZ005-142000-

Northern Fairfield-

735 AM EDT Sat May 14 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy. Areas of fog. Isolated showers this afternoon.

Visibility one quarter mile or less at times this morning. Highs

in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then showers likely after midnight.

Patchy fog in the evening, then areas of fog after midnight. Lows

in the upper 50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs

in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Areas of fog

after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with

showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Patchy fog in the morning. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty

winds and small hail in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with a chance

of thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after

midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and small

hail in the evening. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

CTZ009-142000-

Southern Fairfield-

735 AM EDT Sat May 14 2022

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Cloudy. Areas of dense fog this morning, then areas of

fog this afternoon. Scattered showers this afternoon. Visibility

one quarter mile or less at times this morning. Highs in the

lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then

showers likely after midnight. Patchy fog in the evening, then

areas of fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Areas of fog

in the morning. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers. Areas of fog after

midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with

showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Areas of fog in the morning. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty

winds and small hail in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with a chance

of thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after

midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and small

hail in the evening. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

CTZ006-142000-

Northern New Haven-

735 AM EDT Sat May 14 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy. Areas of fog. Isolated showers this afternoon.

Visibility one quarter mile or less at times this morning. Highs

in the upper 70s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then

showers likely after midnight. Patchy fog in the evening, then

areas of fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then

a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers. Patchy fog after

midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with

showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Patchy fog in the morning. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty

winds and small hail in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight.

Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and small hail in the

evening. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

CTZ010-142000-

Southern New Haven-

735 AM EDT Sat May 14 2022

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Cloudy. Areas of dense fog this morning, then areas of

fog this afternoon. Isolated showers this afternoon. Visibility

one quarter mile or less at times this morning. Highs in the mid

70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then

showers likely after midnight. Patchy fog in the evening, then

areas of fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Areas of fog

in the morning. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with a

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Areas of

fog in the morning. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds

and small hail in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight.

Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and small hail in the

evening. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

CTZ007-142000-

Northern Middlesex-

735 AM EDT Sat May 14 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy. Areas of fog. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then

showers likely after midnight. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows

around 60. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 70s. South winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the upper 50s. South winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with a

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and small hail in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and small hail in the

evening. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

CTZ011-142000-

Southern Middlesex-

735 AM EDT Sat May 14 2022

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Cloudy. Areas of dense fog this morning, then areas of

fog this afternoon. Isolated showers this afternoon. Visibility

one quarter mile or less at times this morning. Highs in the mid

70s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then

showers likely after midnight. Patchy fog in the evening, then

areas of fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then

a chance of showers in the afternoon. Patchy fog in the morning.

Highs in the lower 70s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with a

chance of showers in the afternoon. Patchy fog in the morning.

Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

CTZ008-142000-

Northern New London-

735 AM EDT Sat May 14 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy. Areas of fog. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening,

then showers likely after midnight. Patchy fog after midnight.

Lows around 60. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Patchy fog

in the morning. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. South

winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with a

chance of showers in the afternoon. Patchy fog in the morning.

Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

CTZ012-142000-

Southern New London-

735 AM EDT Sat May 14 2022

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Cloudy. Areas of fog. Isolated showers this afternoon.

Visibility one quarter mile or less at times this morning. Highs

in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then

showers likely after midnight. Patchy fog in the evening, then

areas of fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Patchy fog

in the morning. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Areas of fog. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with a

chance of showers in the afternoon. Areas of fog in the morning.

Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

_____

