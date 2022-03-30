CT New York NY Zone Forecast for Tuesday, March 29, 2022

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service New York NY

350 AM EDT Wed Mar 30 2022

Northern Fairfield-

350 AM EDT Wed Mar 30 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then mostly cloudy with a

slight chance of rain, snow and sleet this afternoon. Highs in

the mid 40s. West winds around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the evening,

then a chance of light rain and drizzle after midnight. Not as

cool with lows in the mid 30s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. A chance of light rain and drizzle in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Not as cool

with highs in the lower 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up

to 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms in the

evening, then showers after midnight. Patchy fog. Lows around 50.

Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s.

West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

Southern Fairfield-

350 AM EDT Wed Mar 30 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then mostly cloudy with a

slight chance of rain, snow and sleet this afternoon. Highs in

the mid 40s. Northwest winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest

this afternoon. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the evening,

then a chance of light rain and drizzle after midnight. Lows in

the upper 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the

evening. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. A chance of light rain and drizzle in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Not as cool

with highs in the lower 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts

up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms in the

evening, then showers after midnight. Patchy fog. Lows in the

lower 50s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s.

West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Cooler with lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

Northern New Haven-

350 AM EDT Wed Mar 30 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain, snow with a slight

chance of sleet this afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the evening,

then a chance of light rain and drizzle after midnight. Lows in

the mid 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. A chance of light rain and drizzle in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Not as cool

with highs around 60. South winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to

30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms in the

evening, then showers after midnight. Patchy fog. Not as cool

with lows around 50. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up

to 30 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s.

West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

Southern New Haven-

350 AM EDT Wed Mar 30 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain, snow and sleet

this afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southwest this afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the evening,

then a chance of light rain and drizzle after midnight. Lows in

the upper 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the

evening. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. A chance of light rain and drizzle in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 50s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms in the

evening, then showers after midnight. Patchy fog. Lows around 50.

Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of

rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s.

West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Cooler with lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

Northern Middlesex-

350 AM EDT Wed Mar 30 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain, snow and sleet

this afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the evening,

then a chance of light rain and drizzle after midnight. Lows in

the mid 30s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. A chance of light rain and drizzle in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Not as cool

with highs around 60. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms in the

evening, then showers after midnight. Patchy fog. Not as cool

with lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s.

West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Cooler with lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

Southern Middlesex-

350 AM EDT Wed Mar 30 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain, snow and sleet

this afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming west this afternoon. Gusts up to 20 mph. Chance

of precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the evening,

then a chance of light rain and drizzle after midnight. Lows in

the upper 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the

evening. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. A chance of light rain and drizzle in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 50s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Patchy

fog. Lows around 50. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up

to 30 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s.

West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Cooler with lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

Northern New London-

350 AM EDT Wed Mar 30 2022

.TODAY...Sunny this morning, then partly sunny with a slight

chance of rain and snow this afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s.

West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the evening,

then a chance of light rain and drizzle after midnight. Lows in

the mid 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. A chance of light rain and drizzle in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 50s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Patchy

fog. Not as cool with lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s.

West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Cooler with lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

Southern New London-

350 AM EDT Wed Mar 30 2022

.TODAY...Sunny this morning, then partly sunny with a slight

chance of rain, snow and sleet this afternoon. Highs in the mid

40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west this afternoon.

Gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the evening,

then a chance of light rain and drizzle after midnight. Lows in

the upper 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the

evening. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. A chance of light rain and drizzle in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 50s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Patchy

fog. Lows around 50. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up

to 30 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s.

West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Cooler with lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

