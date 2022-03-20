CT New York NY Zone Forecast for Sunday, March 20, 2022

_____

808 FPUS51 KOKX 210123

ZFPOKX

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service New York NY

922 PM EDT Sun Mar 20 2022

CTZ005-210800-

Northern Fairfield-

922 PM EDT Sun Mar 20 2022

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with isolated sprinkles late this evening, then

partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a slight chance of rain showers after midnight. Lows in the

upper 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to around

5 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Areas of fog. Lows in the upper 30s.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY...Rain. Areas of fog in the morning. Highs in the lower

50s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the upper 40s.

$$

CTZ009-210800-

Southern Fairfield-

922 PM EDT Sun Mar 20 2022

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with isolated sprinkles late this evening, then

partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper

30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the

evening. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming northeast after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely in the afternoon. Highs

in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Areas of fog. Lows in the upper 30s.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY...Rain. Areas of fog in the morning. Highs in the mid

50s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 40s.

$$

CTZ006-210800-

Northern New Haven-

922 PM EDT Sun Mar 20 2022

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with isolated sprinkles late this evening, then

partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts

up to 20 mph in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Areas of fog. Lows in the upper 30s.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY...Rain. Areas of fog in the morning. Highs in the lower

50s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the

evening. Lows around 40. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the upper 40s.

$$

CTZ010-210800-

Southern New Haven-

922 PM EDT Sun Mar 20 2022

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with isolated sprinkles late this evening, then

partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts

up to 20 mph in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Areas of fog. Lows in the upper 30s.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY...Rain. Areas of fog in the morning. Highs in the lower

50s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the

evening. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 40s.

$$

CTZ007-210800-

Northern Middlesex-

922 PM EDT Sun Mar 20 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Areas of fog. Lows in the upper 30s.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY...Rain. Areas of fog in the morning. Highs in the lower

50s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the

evening. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 40s.

$$

CTZ011-210800-

Southern Middlesex-

922 PM EDT Sun Mar 20 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Areas of fog. Lows in the upper 30s.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY...Rain. Areas of fog in the morning. Highs in the mid

50s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the

evening. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 40s.

$$

CTZ008-210800-

Northern New London-

922 PM EDT Sun Mar 20 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30. North winds 5 to

10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Areas of fog. Lows in the mid 30s.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY...Rain. Areas of fog in the morning. Highs in the lower

50s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the

evening. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 40s.

$$

CTZ012-210800-

Southern New London-

922 PM EDT Sun Mar 20 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Areas of fog. Lows in the upper 30s.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY...Rain. Areas of fog in the morning. Highs in the lower

50s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the

evening. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 40s.

$$

_____

