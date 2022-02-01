CT New York NY Zone Forecast for Monday, January 31, 2022

_____

496 FPUS51 KOKX 010854

ZFPOKX

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service New York NY

353 AM EST Tue Feb 1 2022

CTZ005-012100-

Northern Fairfield-

353 AM EST Tue Feb 1 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. East winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 20s. East

winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain and snow after

midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then rain

likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows around 30. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain and freezing rain in the morning, then freezing

rain, rain and sleet likely in the afternoon. Little or no sleet

accumulation. Highs around 40. Chance of precipitation

90 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of sleet, freezing rain

and snow in the evening. Cooler with lows 10 to 15. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 10 above.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 30.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 20.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

$$

CTZ009-012100-

Southern Fairfield-

353 AM EST Tue Feb 1 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy and not as cool. Near steady temperature around

30. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of. Lows in the lower 30s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then rain

likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain in the morning, then rain and freezing rain likely

in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation

90 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of freezing rain and

sleet in the evening. Cooler with lows 15 to 20. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 10 above.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 30.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the mid

20s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

$$

CTZ006-012100-

Northern New Haven-

353 AM EST Tue Feb 1 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 20s.

Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. East winds

around 5 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain after midnight. Lows

in the lower 30s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then rain

likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain and freezing rain in the morning, then rain,

freezing rain and sleet likely in the afternoon. Little or no

sleet accumulation. Highs around 40. Chance of precipitation

90 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of sleet, freezing rain

and snow in the evening. Cooler with lows 10 to 15. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 10 above.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 30.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 20.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

$$

CTZ010-012100-

Southern New Haven-

353 AM EST Tue Feb 1 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 20s.

Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in the

mid 40s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain in the morning, then rain and freezing rain likely

in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation

90 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of freezing rain and

sleet in the evening. Cooler with lows 15 to 20. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 10 above.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 30.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the mid

20s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

$$

CTZ007-012100-

Northern Middlesex-

353 AM EST Tue Feb 1 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph. Wind chill values as low as 1 below this morning.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 20s. East

winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. East winds

around 5 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in the

mid 40s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain in the morning, then rain and freezing rain likely

in the afternoon. Highs around 40. Chance of precipitation

90 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of freezing rain and

sleet in the evening. Cooler with lows around 15. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 10 above.

Wind chill values as low as zero.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 30.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 20.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

$$

CTZ011-012100-

Southern Middlesex-

353 AM EST Tue Feb 1 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph this morning.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy and not as cool. Near steady temperature in the

lower 30s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in the

mid 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of freezing rain and

sleet in the evening. Cooler with lows around 20. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 10 to 15.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the mid

20s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

$$

CTZ008-012100-

Northern New London-

353 AM EST Tue Feb 1 2022

.TODAY...Sunny this morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in

the mid 30s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Wind chill values as

low as zero this morning.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 20s.

East winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Light and

variable winds, becoming southwest around 5 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in the

mid 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain in the morning, then rain and freezing rain likely

in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation

90 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of freezing rain and

sleet in the evening. Cooler with lows 15 to 20. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 10 above.

Wind chill values as low as zero.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 20.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

$$

CTZ012-012100-

Southern New London-

353 AM EST Tue Feb 1 2022

.TODAY...Sunny this morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in

the mid 30s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph this

morning. Wind chill values as low as zero this morning.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 20s.

Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds

around 5 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in the

mid 40s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain in the morning, then rain and freezing rain likely

in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation

90 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of freezing rain and

sleet in the evening. Cooler with lows around 20. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 10 above.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the mid

20s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

$$

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather