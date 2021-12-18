CT New York NY Zone Forecast for Friday, December 17, 2021

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service New York NY

321 AM EST Sat Dec 18 2021

CTZ005-182100-

Northern Fairfield-

321 AM EST Sat Dec 18 2021

.TODAY...Rain and sleet this morning, then rain, sleet with a

chance of freezing rain this afternoon. Little or no sleet

accumulation. Cooler. Near steady temperature in the mid 30s.

East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain likely, mainly in the evening. Lows in the lower

30s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest with gusts up to

20 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 19. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Northwest winds around

5 mph, becoming southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

CTZ009-182100-

Southern Fairfield-

321 AM EST Sat Dec 18 2021

.TODAY...Rain and sleet this morning, then rain this afternoon.

Cooler with highs in the lower 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain likely, mainly in the evening. Lows in the mid

30s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest with gusts

up to 20 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 20s. North winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. North winds around

5 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

CTZ006-182100-

Northern New Haven-

321 AM EST Sat Dec 18 2021

.TODAY...Sleet likely, a chance of rain and freezing rain this

morning, then rain, sleet with a chance of freezing rain this

afternoon. Little or no sleet accumulation. Cooler with highs in

the upper 30s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of

precipitation near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain, mainly in the evening. Lows in the lower 30s.

Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming north after midnight.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 19. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds around

5 mph, becoming southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

CTZ010-182100-

Southern New Haven-

321 AM EST Sat Dec 18 2021

.TODAY...Sleet likely with a chance of rain this morning, then

rain and sleet this afternoon. Cooler with highs around 40.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation near

100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain likely, mainly in the evening. Lows in the mid

30s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north with gusts up to

20 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler with lows in the lower 20s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. North winds around

5 mph, becoming southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

CTZ007-182100-

Northern Middlesex-

321 AM EST Sat Dec 18 2021

.TODAY...Sleet likely with a chance of rain this morning, then

rain, sleet with a chance of freezing rain this afternoon. Little

or no sleet accumulation. Much cooler with highs in the upper

30s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation near

100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain with a chance of freezing rain in the evening,

then rain likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph, becoming north after midnight. Chance of

precipitation near 100 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler with lows around 18. North winds

5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. North winds around

5 mph, becoming southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

CTZ011-182100-

Southern Middlesex-

321 AM EST Sat Dec 18 2021

.TODAY...Sleet likely with a chance of rain this morning, then

rain this afternoon. Cooler with highs in the lower 40s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 30s. East winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming north with gusts up to 20 mph after midnight.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the lower 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler with lows around 20. North winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

CTZ008-182100-

Northern New London-

321 AM EST Sat Dec 18 2021

.TODAY...Sleet likely with a chance of rain this morning, then

rain, sleet with a chance of freezing rain this afternoon. Little

or no sleet accumulation. Cooler with highs in the upper 30s.

Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation near

100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 30s. East winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming north after midnight. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain and snow in

the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs around 40.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler with lows around 17. North winds

5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. North winds around

5 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

CTZ012-182100-

Southern New London-

321 AM EST Sat Dec 18 2021

.TODAY...Sleet likely with a chance of rain this morning, then

rain and sleet this afternoon. Cooler with highs in the lower

40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation near

100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 30s. East winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming north after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain in the

morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler with lows around 20. North winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. North winds around

5 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

Copyright 2021 AccuWeather