Northern Fairfield-

330 AM EDT Fri Oct 15 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds around

5 mph, becoming south around 5 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with

a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.

South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

30 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers, mainly in the evening. Lows in the

upper 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph,

diminishing to around 5 mph after midnight. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

CTZ009-152000-

Southern Fairfield-

330 AM EDT Fri Oct 15 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph, becoming south around 5 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers, mainly in the evening. Lows in the

lower 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph,

decreasing to 20 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

CTZ006-152000-

Northern New Haven-

330 AM EDT Fri Oct 15 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph, becoming south around 5 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

30 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers, mainly in the evening. Lows in the

upper 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph,

becoming west around 5 mph after midnight. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

CTZ010-152000-

Southern New Haven-

330 AM EDT Fri Oct 15 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph, becoming south around 5 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers, mainly in the evening. Lows in the

lower 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph,

becoming west 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph after midnight.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

CTZ007-152000-

Northern Middlesex-

330 AM EDT Fri Oct 15 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds around

5 mph, becoming south around 5 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

30 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers, mainly in the evening. Lows around 50.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming

west 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

CTZ011-152000-

Southern Middlesex-

330 AM EDT Fri Oct 15 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph, becoming south around 5 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up

to 20 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers, mainly in the evening. Lows in the

lower 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph,

becoming west 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph after midnight.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

CTZ008-152000-

Northern New London-

330 AM EDT Fri Oct 15 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds around

5 mph, becoming south around 5 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

30 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows around 50. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming west 5 to 10 mph after

midnight. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

CTZ012-152000-

Southern New London-

330 AM EDT Fri Oct 15 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph, becoming south this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up

to 20 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then showers

after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming west 5 to 10 mph with

gusts up to 20 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

