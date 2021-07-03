CT New York NY Zone Forecast for Friday, July 2, 2021

309 FPUS51 KOKX 030848

ZFPOKX

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service New York NY

448 AM EDT Sat Jul 3 2021

CTZ005-032000-

Northern Fairfield-

448 AM EDT Sat Jul 3 2021

.TODAY...Showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up

to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers with a

slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid

50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest after midnight.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in

the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in

the lower 70s. West winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds around 5 mph,

becoming north after midnight. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. Heat index values in

the upper 90s in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 70s.

$$

CTZ009-032000-

Southern Fairfield-

448 AM EDT Sat Jul 3 2021

.TODAY...Showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds around 10 mph with gusts up

to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers with a

slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper

50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in

the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid 70s. West winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Heat index

values up to 100 in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain

50 percent. Heat index values in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 80.

$$

CTZ006-032000-

Northern New Haven-

448 AM EDT Sat Jul 3 2021

.TODAY...Showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to

20 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers with a

slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid

50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in

the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in

the lower 70s. West winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the upper

50s. Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming north after midnight.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Heat index

values in the upper 90s in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 70s.

$$

CTZ010-032000-

Southern New Haven-

448 AM EDT Sat Jul 3 2021

.TODAY...Showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming around 10 mph

with gusts up to 20 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms, mainly in the evening. Lows in the mid 50s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening. Chance of

rain 80 percent.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in

the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in

the lower 70s. Northwest winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest

around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph,

becoming northwest after midnight. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Heat index

values in the upper 90s in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows around 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 70s.

$$

CTZ007-032000-

Northern Middlesex-

448 AM EDT Sat Jul 3 2021

.TODAY...Showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to

20 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms, mainly in the evening. Lows in the mid 50s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in

the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in

the lower 70s. West winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the upper

50s. South winds around 5 mph, becoming north after midnight.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Heat index

values in the upper 90s in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows around 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 70s.

$$

CTZ011-032000-

Southern Middlesex-

448 AM EDT Sat Jul 3 2021

.TODAY...Showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming around 10 mph

with gusts up to 20 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms, mainly in the evening. Lows in the mid 50s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening. Chance of

rain 80 percent.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in

the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in

the lower 70s. Northwest winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest

around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the lower

60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming northwest after

midnight. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Heat index values

in the mid 90s in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows around 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 70s.

$$

CTZ008-032000-

Northern New London-

448 AM EDT Sat Jul 3 2021

.TODAY...Showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 60s. Northeast winds around 10 mph with gusts up to

20 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms, mainly in the evening. Lows in the mid 50s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in

the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in

the lower 70s. West winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds around 5 mph,

becoming northeast around 5 mph after midnight. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Heat index

values in the mid 90s in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 70s.

$$

CTZ012-032000-

Southern New London-

448 AM EDT Sat Jul 3 2021

.TODAY...Showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms, mainly in the evening. Lows in the mid 50s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening. Chance of

rain 80 percent.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in

the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in

the lower 70s. Northwest winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest

in the afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight. Lows around 60. South

winds around 5 mph, becoming north after midnight. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 70s.

$$

