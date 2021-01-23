CT New York NY Zone Forecast for Friday, January 22, 2021

_____

710 FPUS51 KOKX 230837

ZFPOKX

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service New York NY

337 AM EST Sat Jan 23 2021

CTZ005-232115-

Northern Fairfield-

337 AM EST Sat Jan 23 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s. Northwest winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 14. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 18. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Lows in

the lower 20s.

.TUESDAY...Snow likely. Highs around 30. Chance of snow

60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 20.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 20.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 15 to 20.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

$$

CTZ009-232115-

Southern Fairfield-

337 AM EST Sat Jan 23 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 30. Northwest winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 17. Northwest winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Lows in

the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Snow likely. Highs in the lower 30s. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 20.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

$$

CTZ006-232115-

Northern New Haven-

337 AM EST Sat Jan 23 2021

.TODAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the upper 20s. Northwest

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 14. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 18. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the evening.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of snow after midnight. Lows in

the lower 20s. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Snow likely. Highs around 30. Chance of snow

60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 20.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 20.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 20.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

$$

CTZ010-232115-

Southern New Haven-

337 AM EST Sat Jan 23 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s. Northwest winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 16. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the evening.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of snow after midnight. Lows in

the lower 20s. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Snow likely. Highs in the lower 30s. Chance of snow

60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 20.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

$$

CTZ007-232115-

Northern Middlesex-

337 AM EST Sat Jan 23 2021

.TODAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the upper 20s. Northwest

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 14. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 30. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 19. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the evening.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs in the

lower 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 20.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 20.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

$$

CTZ011-232115-

Southern Middlesex-

337 AM EST Sat Jan 23 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 20s. Northwest winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 17. Northwest winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph, decreasing to 20 mph after

midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs

in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of snow after midnight. Lows in

the mid 20s. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Snow likely. Highs in the lower 30s. Chance of snow

60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

$$

CTZ008-232115-

Northern New London-

337 AM EST Sat Jan 23 2021

.TODAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the upper 20s. Northwest

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 13. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph. Wind chill values as low as zero.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 30. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph. Wind chill values as low as zero in the

morning.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 18. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the evening.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs in the

lower 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 20.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 20.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

$$

CTZ012-232115-

Southern New London-

337 AM EST Sat Jan 23 2021

.TODAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the upper 20s. Northwest

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 16. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 35 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph, decreasing to 20 mph after

midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs in the

mid 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

$$

_____

Copyright 2021 AccuWeather