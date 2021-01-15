CT New York NY Zone Forecast for Thursday, January 14, 2021

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service New York NY

325 AM EST Fri Jan 15 2021

CTZ005-152115-

Northern Fairfield-

325 AM EST Fri Jan 15 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy freezing fog this morning. Highs

in the lower 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Rain. Lows in the upper 30s. East winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely in the morning, then a

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon. Gusts up

to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 30. West winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts

up to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 40. West winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper

30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

$$

CTZ009-152115-

Southern Fairfield-

325 AM EST Fri Jan 15 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog this morning. Highs in the

lower 40s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Rain. Lows in the upper 30s. East winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then

partly sunny with a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest 10 to

15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 40.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 40.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

$$

CTZ006-152115-

Northern New Haven-

325 AM EST Fri Jan 15 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy freezing fog this morning. Highs

in the lower 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Rain. Lows in the upper 30s. East winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely in the morning, then a

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon. Gusts up

to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

Gusts up to 20 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper

30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

$$

CTZ010-152115-

Southern New Haven-

325 AM EST Fri Jan 15 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog and freezing fog this morning.

Highs in the lower 40s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Rain. Lows in the upper 30s. East winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with rain likely in the morning, then partly

sunny with a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest in the

afternoon. Gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 40.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 40.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

$$

CTZ007-152115-

Northern Middlesex-

325 AM EST Fri Jan 15 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy freezing fog this morning. Highs

in the lower 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming east this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Rain. Lows in the upper 30s. East winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely in the morning, then a

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest in the

afternoon. Gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph with

gusts up to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper

30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

$$

CTZ011-152115-

Southern Middlesex-

325 AM EST Fri Jan 15 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Rain. Lows in the upper 30s. East winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with rain likely in the morning, then partly

sunny with a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 40s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest in

the afternoon. Gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 40.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 40.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

$$

CTZ008-152115-

Northern New London-

325 AM EST Fri Jan 15 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the lower 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

east this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...A chance of rain in the evening, then rain after

midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. East winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.SATURDAY...Rain in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance

of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon. Gusts up

to 25 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 30. West winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts

up to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper

30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

$$

CTZ012-152115-

Southern New London-

325 AM EST Fri Jan 15 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming east 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...A chance of rain in the evening, then rain after

midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. East winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.SATURDAY...Rain in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance

of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. Southeast

winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon. Gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 40.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 40.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

$$

