CT New York NY Zone Forecast

CT New York NY Zone Forecast for Wednesday, November 25, 2020

_____

857 FPUS51 KOKX 260950

ZFPOKX

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service New York NY

450 AM EST Thu Nov 26 2020

CTZ005-262115-

Northern Fairfield-

450 AM EST Thu Nov 26 2020

.TODAY...Showers this morning, then showers likely with a chance

of thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of

rain near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 50.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

$$

CTZ009-262115-

Southern Fairfield-

450 AM EST Thu Nov 26 2020

.TODAY...Showers this morning, then showers likely with a chance

of thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of

rain near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

$$

CTZ006-262115-

Northern New Haven-

450 AM EST Thu Nov 26 2020

.TODAY...Showers this morning, then showers with a chance of

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of sprinkles in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. West

winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 50.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

$$

CTZ010-262115-

Southern New Haven-

450 AM EST Thu Nov 26 2020

.TODAY...Showers this morning, then showers with a chance of

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 50.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

$$

CTZ007-262115-

Northern Middlesex-

450 AM EST Thu Nov 26 2020

.TODAY...Showers this morning, then showers with a chance of

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs around 60. South winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of sprinkles in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. West

winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of sprinkles in the

evening. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 50.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

$$

CTZ011-262115-

Southern Middlesex-

450 AM EST Thu Nov 26 2020

.TODAY...Showers this morning, then showers with a chance of

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the lower

40s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of sprinkles in the

evening. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

$$

CTZ008-262115-

Northern New London-

450 AM EST Thu Nov 26 2020

.TODAY...Showers this morning, then showers with a chance of

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.

Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of sprinkles in the

evening. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 50.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

$$

CTZ012-262115-

Southern New London-

450 AM EST Thu Nov 26 2020

.TODAY...Showers this morning, then showers with a chance of

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs around 60. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Lows in the lower 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of sprinkles in the

evening. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 50.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Breezy with lows in the upper 40s.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

$$

_____

