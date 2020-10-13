CT New York NY Zone Forecast

CT New York NY Zone Forecast for Monday, October 12, 2020

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service New York NY

335 AM EDT Tue Oct 13 2020

CTZ009-132015-

Southern Fairfield-

335 AM EDT Tue Oct 13 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog this morning. Rain, mainly this

morning. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph, becoming north 5 to 10 mph this afternoon.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the

evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows around 50.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Showers likely, mainly in the morning.

Highs around 60. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

CTZ005-132015-

Northern Fairfield-

335 AM EDT Tue Oct 13 2020

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Rain. Highs in the lower 60s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, becoming

north 5 to 10 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the

evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds around

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. South

winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Showers likely, mainly in the morning.

Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

CTZ010-132015-

Southern New Haven-

335 AM EDT Tue Oct 13 2020

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Rain. Highs in the mid 60s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph, decreasing to

20 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the

evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming west in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. West

winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast around 5 mph after

midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely in the morning,

then partly sunny with a chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

CTZ006-132015-

Northern New Haven-

335 AM EDT Tue Oct 13 2020

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Rain. Highs in the lower 60s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph this morning.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the

evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. West

winds around 5 mph, becoming south after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely in the morning,

then partly sunny with a chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

CTZ011-132015-

Southern Middlesex-

335 AM EDT Tue Oct 13 2020

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Rain. Highs in the mid 60s.

Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph this morning.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the evening,

then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely. Highs around 70. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely in the morning,

then partly sunny with a chance of showers in the afternoon.

Breezy with highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

CTZ007-132015-

Northern Middlesex-

335 AM EDT Tue Oct 13 2020

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Rain. Highs in the lower 60s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph this morning.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the evening,

then mostly clear after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. West

winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely in the morning,

then partly sunny with a chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

CTZ012-132015-

Southern New London-

335 AM EDT Tue Oct 13 2020

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Rain. Highs in the mid 60s.

East winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph this morning. Chance

of rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the evening,

then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. West winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming northeast after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely in the morning,

then partly sunny with a chance of showers in the afternoon.

Breezy with highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Breezy with lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

CTZ008-132015-

Northern New London-

335 AM EDT Tue Oct 13 2020

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Rain. Highs in the lower 60s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of

rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the evening,

then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds

around 5 mph, becoming northeast after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely in the morning,

then partly sunny with a chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs around 60. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

