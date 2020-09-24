CT New York NY Zone Forecast
CT New York NY Zone Forecast for Wednesday, September 23, 2020
Zone Forecast Product
National Weather Service New York NY
330 AM EDT Thu Sep 24 2020
CTZ009-242015-
Southern Fairfield-
330 AM EDT Thu Sep 24 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds around
5 mph, becoming southwest this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in
the upper 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the
mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
CTZ005-242015-
Northern Fairfield-
330 AM EDT Thu Sep 24 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds
around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds
around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in
the mid 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the
mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
CTZ010-242015-
Southern New Haven-
330 AM EDT Thu Sep 24 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds
around 5 mph, becoming southwest this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds
around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in
the upper 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the
mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
CTZ006-242015-
Northern New Haven-
330 AM EDT Thu Sep 24 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds
around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds
around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in
the mid 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the
mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
CTZ011-242015-
Southern Middlesex-
330 AM EDT Thu Sep 24 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds
around 5 mph, becoming southwest this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds
around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in
the upper 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the
mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
CTZ007-242015-
Northern Middlesex-
330 AM EDT Thu Sep 24 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds
around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds
around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in
the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the
mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
CTZ012-242015-
Southern New London-
330 AM EDT Thu Sep 24 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds
around 5 mph, becoming southwest this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in
the upper 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the
mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after
midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
CTZ008-242015-
Northern New London-
330 AM EDT Thu Sep 24 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds
around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in
the mid 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the
mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
