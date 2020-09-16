CT New York NY Zone Forecast

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service New York NY

321 PM EDT Wed Sep 16 2020

CTZ009-170815-

Southern Fairfield-

321 PM EDT Wed Sep 16 2020

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy this evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming north 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

clear. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

CTZ005-170815-

Northern Fairfield-

321 PM EDT Wed Sep 16 2020

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy this evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds around 5 mph, becoming

north after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds

around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows around 40.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

CTZ010-170815-

Southern New Haven-

321 PM EDT Wed Sep 16 2020

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming north 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Less humid with highs in the mid 60s.

North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

in the upper 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

CTZ006-170815-

Northern New Haven-

321 PM EDT Wed Sep 16 2020

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph this evening.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds around 5 mph,

becoming north with gusts up to 20 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds around 10 mph. Gusts up

to 20 mph in the morning.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

CTZ011-170815-

Southern Middlesex-

321 PM EDT Wed Sep 16 2020

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in

the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

upper 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north with gusts

up to 20 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Less

humid with highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

in the upper 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

CTZ007-170815-

Northern Middlesex-

321 PM EDT Wed Sep 16 2020

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph this evening.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds around 5 mph,

becoming north after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds around

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

clear. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 40.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

CTZ012-170815-

Southern New London-

321 PM EDT Wed Sep 16 2020

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in

the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

upper 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north with gusts

up to 20 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Less

humid with highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

in the upper 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

CTZ008-170815-

Northern New London-

321 PM EDT Wed Sep 16 2020

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 50s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph this evening.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in

the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

mid 50s. Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming north after

midnight. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 40.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

