CT New York NY Zone Forecast

950 FPUS51 KOKX 100751

ZFPOKX

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service New York NY

351 AM EDT Thu Sep 10 2020

CTZ009-102015-

Southern Fairfield-

351 AM EDT Thu Sep 10 2020

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Numerous showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms this morning, then showers with a chance

of thunderstorms this afternoon. Locally heavy rainfall possible.

Highs in the upper 70s. East winds around 5 mph, becoming south

around 5 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Patchy fog in the evening. Showers with a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then numerous showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Locally heavy rainfall

possible. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph, becoming northwest after midnight. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds around 10 mph. Gusts

up to 20 mph in the morning. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower

60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then

showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the

evening. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs

in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

CTZ005-102015-

Northern Fairfield-

351 AM EDT Thu Sep 10 2020

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Numerous showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms this morning, then showers with a chance

of thunderstorms this afternoon. Locally heavy rainfall possible.

Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph, becoming

south around 5 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Patchy fog in the evening. Showers with a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then numerous showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Locally heavy rainfall

possible. Humid with lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds around

5 mph, becoming northwest after midnight. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up

to 20 mph in the morning. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. East winds around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper

50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then

showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the

evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs

in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

CTZ010-102015-

Southern New Haven-

351 AM EDT Thu Sep 10 2020

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Numerous showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms this morning, then showers with a chance

of thunderstorms this afternoon. Locally heavy rainfall possible.

Highs in the upper 70s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Patchy fog in the evening. Showers with a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then numerous showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Locally heavy rainfall

possible. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph, becoming northwest after midnight. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Less humid with highs in the upper 70s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then

showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the

evening. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,

then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

CTZ006-102015-

Northern New Haven-

351 AM EDT Thu Sep 10 2020

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Numerous showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms this morning, then showers with a chance

of thunderstorms this afternoon. Locally heavy rainfall possible.

Highs in the upper 70s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Patchy fog in the evening. Showers with a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then numerous showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Locally heavy rainfall

possible. Humid with lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds around

5 mph, becoming northwest after midnight. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

morning. Less humid with highs in the mid 70s. North winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then

showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the

evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs

in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

CTZ011-102015-

Southern Middlesex-

351 AM EDT Thu Sep 10 2020

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Numerous showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms this morning, then showers with a chance

of thunderstorms this afternoon. Locally heavy rainfall possible.

Highs in the upper 70s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Patchy fog in the evening. Showers with a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then numerous showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Locally heavy rainfall

possible. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph, becoming northwest after midnight. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then

showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the

evening. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,

then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

CTZ007-102015-

Northern Middlesex-

351 AM EDT Thu Sep 10 2020

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Numerous showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms this morning, then showers with a chance

of thunderstorms this afternoon. Locally heavy rainfall possible.

Highs in the upper 70s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Patchy fog in the evening. Showers with a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then numerous showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Locally heavy rainfall

possible. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph, becoming northwest after midnight. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

morning. Less humid with highs in the mid 70s. North winds 5 to

10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the morning. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then

showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the

evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,

then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

CTZ012-102015-

Southern New London-

351 AM EDT Thu Sep 10 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog this morning. A chance of showers

with a slight chance of thunderstorms this morning, then numerous

showers with a chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Locally

heavy rainfall possible. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds around

5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Patchy fog in the evening. Showers. A chance of

thunderstorms, mainly in the evening. Locally heavy rainfall

possible. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph, becoming northwest after midnight. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the morning.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming east in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then

showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the

evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,

then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

CTZ008-102015-

Northern New London-

351 AM EDT Thu Sep 10 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog this morning. A chance of showers

with a slight chance of thunderstorms this morning, then numerous

showers with a chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Locally

heavy rainfall possible. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Patchy fog in the evening. Showers with a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then numerous showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Locally heavy rainfall

possible. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph, becoming northwest after midnight. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming east in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then

showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the

evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,

then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

Copyright 2020 AccuWeather