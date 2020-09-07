CT New York NY Zone Forecast
CT New York NY Zone Forecast for Sunday, September 6, 2020
Zone Forecast Product
National Weather Service New York NY
415 AM EDT Mon Sep 7 2020
Southern Fairfield-
415 AM EDT Mon Sep 7 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds around 5 mph,
becoming east after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance
of rain 60 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the
upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 70s.
Northern Fairfield-
415 AM EDT Mon Sep 7 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds around 5 mph in
the evening, becoming light and variable.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the
upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows around 60.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 70s.
Southern New Haven-
415 AM EDT Mon Sep 7 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph,
becoming east after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds
around 5 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance
of rain 60 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the
upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 70s.
Northern New Haven-
415 AM EDT Mon Sep 7 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds around 5 mph in
the evening, becoming light and variable.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds
around 5 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the
upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows around 60.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 70s.
Southern Middlesex-
415 AM EDT Mon Sep 7 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds around 5 mph,
becoming east after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds
around 5 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs around
80. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance
of rain 60 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the
upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 70s.
Northern Middlesex-
415 AM EDT Mon Sep 7 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. South winds around 5 mph,
increasing to around 10 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph in the
evening, becoming light and variable.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds around
5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds around 5 mph in
the evening, becoming light and variable.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Highs in
the mid 80s. South winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the
upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 70s.
Southern New London-
415 AM EDT Mon Sep 7 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows around 60. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Patchy fog
in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds around
5 mph, becoming east after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds
around 5 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs around
80. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the
upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 70s.
Northern New London-
415 AM EDT Mon Sep 7 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph in the
evening, becoming light and variable.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Highs in
the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows around 60. Southeast winds around 5 mph in
the evening, becoming light and variable.
.WEDNESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in
the mid 80s. East winds around 5 mph, becoming south in the
afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs around
80. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the
upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows around 60.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 70s.
