CT New York NY Zone Forecast for Wednesday, June 3, 2020

National Weather Service New York NY

339 AM EDT Thu Jun 4 2020

Southern Fairfield-

339 AM EDT Thu Jun 4 2020

...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO

1 AM EDT FRIDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...A chance of showers in the evening, then showers

likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance

of thunderstorms, mainly in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny with a slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west with

gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

Northern Fairfield-

339 AM EDT Thu Jun 4 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 60s. South winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny with showers and

thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance

of thunderstorms, mainly in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny with a slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

around 80. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

Southern New Haven-

339 AM EDT Thu Jun 4 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening,

then showers likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. South

winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 80. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance

of thunderstorms, mainly in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms,

mainly in the morning. Highs around 80. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

Northern New Haven-

339 AM EDT Thu Jun 4 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny with showers and

thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance

of thunderstorms, mainly in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny with a slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the lower 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

Southern Middlesex-

339 AM EDT Thu Jun 4 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening,

then showers likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. South

winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance

of thunderstorms, mainly in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms,

mainly in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds

around 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

Northern Middlesex-

339 AM EDT Thu Jun 4 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance

of thunderstorms, mainly in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny with a slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in

the afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs

in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

Southern New London-

339 AM EDT Thu Jun 4 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening, then showers likely after midnight. Lows in the lower

60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance

of thunderstorms, mainly in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs

in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

Northern New London-

339 AM EDT Thu Jun 4 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs around 80. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance

of thunderstorms, mainly in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms,

mainly in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs

in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

