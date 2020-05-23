CT New York NY Zone Forecast

CT New York NY Zone Forecast for Friday, May 22, 2020

_____

606 FPUS51 KOKX 230819

ZFPOKX

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service New York NY

419 AM EDT Sat May 23 2020

CTZ009-232015-

Southern Fairfield-

419 AM EDT Sat May 23 2020

.TODAY...Scattered showers with isolated thunderstorms this

morning, then showers and scattered thunderstorms this afternoon.

Areas of fog this morning, then patchy fog this afternoon.

Visibility one quarter mile or less at times this morning. Highs

in the mid 60s. East winds around 5 mph, becoming northeast 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening. Patchy fog

in the evening. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 15 to

20 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower

50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming

partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds around 5 mph,

becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows

in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in

the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows

in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the

upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

CTZ005-232015-

Northern Fairfield-

419 AM EDT Sat May 23 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms this

morning, then showers and scattered thunderstorms this afternoon.

Patchy fog this morning. Patchy fog this afternoon. Visibility

one quarter mile or less at times this morning. Highs in the

lower 60s. East winds around 5 mph, increasing to northeast 10 to

15 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening.

Cooler with lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows around 50.

East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming

partly sunny. Highs around 70. East winds around 5 mph, becoming

south around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in

the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows

in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows

in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the

upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

CTZ010-232015-

Southern New Haven-

419 AM EDT Sat May 23 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. Scattered showers with isolated thunderstorms

this morning, then showers and scattered thunderstorms this

afternoon. Areas of fog this morning, then patchy fog this

afternoon. Visibility one quarter mile or less at times this

morning. Highs in the mid 60s. Temperature falling into the upper

50s this afternoon. East winds around 5 mph, increasing to

northeast 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph this afternoon.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening. Cooler

with lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming east in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows around 50.

East winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, becoming

northeast after midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in

the morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast in

the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in

the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows

in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in

the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows

in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the

upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

CTZ006-232015-

Northern New Haven-

419 AM EDT Sat May 23 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms this

morning, then numerous showers and scattered thunderstorms this

afternoon. Areas of fog this morning. Patchy fog this afternoon.

Visibility one quarter mile or less at times this morning. Highs

in the mid 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph, increasing to

northeast 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy, cooler with lows in the lower 40s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds

around 10 mph, becoming east in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper

40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast after

midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming

partly sunny. Highs around 70. East winds around 5 mph, becoming

south in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in

the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Partly sunny. Highs in the

mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows

in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows

in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the

upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

CTZ011-232015-

Southern Middlesex-

419 AM EDT Sat May 23 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. Scattered showers with isolated thunderstorms

this morning, then showers and scattered thunderstorms this

afternoon. Areas of dense fog this morning, then patchy fog this

afternoon. Visibility one quarter mile or less at times this

morning. Highs in the mid 60s. Temperature falling into the mid

50s this afternoon. East winds around 5 mph, increasing to

northeast 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening. Patchy fog

in the evening. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds around

10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the morning.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper

40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in

the morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming south in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in

the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows

in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in

the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows

in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the

mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

lower 70s.

$$

CTZ007-232015-

Northern Middlesex-

419 AM EDT Sat May 23 2020

.TODAY...Numerous showers and scattered thunderstorms. Areas of

fog this morning. Patchy fog this afternoon. Visibility one

quarter mile or less at times this morning. Cooler with highs in

the lower 60s. Temperature falling into the mid 50s this

afternoon. East winds around 5 mph, becoming northeast this

afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening. Cooler with lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds around

10 mph, becoming east in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper

40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast after midnight.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming

partly sunny. Highs around 70. Northeast winds around 5 mph,

becoming south in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in

the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows

in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs

around 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows

in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs around

80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

CTZ012-232015-

Southern New London-

419 AM EDT Sat May 23 2020

.TODAY...Numerous showers with isolated thunderstorms this

morning, then showers and scattered thunderstorms this afternoon.

Patchy fog this morning. Patchy fog this afternoon. Visibility

one quarter mile or less at times this morning. Highs in the

lower 60s. Temperature falling into the mid 50s this afternoon.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening. Cooler

with lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper

40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in

the morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in

the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows

in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in

the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows

in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the

lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows

in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

lower 70s.

$$

CTZ008-232015-

Northern New London-

419 AM EDT Sat May 23 2020

.TODAY...Showers and scattered thunderstorms. Patchy fog this

morning. Patchy fog this afternoon. Visibility one quarter mile

or less at times this morning. Cooler with highs in the lower

60s. Temperature falling into the mid 50s this afternoon.

Southeast winds around 5 mph, increasing to northeast 10 to

15 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening. Cooler with lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper

40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming

partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds around

5 mph, becoming southeast around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in

the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows

in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in

the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows

around 60.

.THURSDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the

upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows

in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

mid 70s.

$$

_____

