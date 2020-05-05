CT New York NY Zone Forecast

CT New York NY Zone Forecast for Monday, May 4, 2020

_____

717 FPUS51 KOKX 050739

ZFPOKX

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service New York NY

339 AM EDT Tue May 5 2020

CTZ009-052015-

Southern Fairfield-

339 AM EDT Tue May 5 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 50s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely in the evening,

then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows around 40. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest with gusts up to 20 mph

after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

morning, then partly sunny with a slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs around 60. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely, mainly in the

evening. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning.

Breezy with highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs around 60. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

CTZ005-052015-

Northern Fairfield-

339 AM EDT Tue May 5 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds around

10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. North winds around

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely in the

evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Cold with lows in

the upper 30s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north after

midnight. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in the

morning, then partly sunny with a slight chance of rain showers

in the afternoon. Highs around 60. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely, mainly in the

evening. Cold with lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain showers in the

morning. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

CTZ010-052015-

Southern New Haven-

339 AM EDT Tue May 5 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then rain

likely after midnight. Lows around 40. East winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming north 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

morning, then partly sunny with a slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely, mainly in the

evening. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning.

Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

evening. Cold with lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

CTZ006-052015-

Northern New Haven-

339 AM EDT Tue May 5 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds around

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

northeast after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely in the evening,

then a chance of rain after midnight. Cold with lows in the upper

30s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest after midnight.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely, mainly in the

evening. Cold with lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Breezy with highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in

the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Cold with lows in

the lower 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

CTZ011-052015-

Southern Middlesex-

339 AM EDT Tue May 5 2020

.TODAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph this morning.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming northeast after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then rain

likely after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. East winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming north after midnight. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely, mainly in the

evening. Lows around 40. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning.

Breezy with highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in

the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Cold with lows in

the mid 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs around 60. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

CTZ007-052015-

Northern Middlesex-

339 AM EDT Tue May 5 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph this morning.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 40. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

northeast after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely in the evening,

then a chance of rain after midnight. Cold with lows in the upper

30s. East winds around 5 mph, becoming north after midnight.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs around 60. Northwest

winds around 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely, mainly in the

evening. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Breezy with highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in

the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Cold with lows in

the lower 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs around 60. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

CTZ012-052015-

Southern New London-

339 AM EDT Tue May 5 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph this morning.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming northeast after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then rain

likely after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. East winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming north 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows around 40. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny and breezy. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

evening. Cold with lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

CTZ008-052015-

Northern New London-

339 AM EDT Tue May 5 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds around

10 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph this morning.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming northeast after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s.

East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely in the evening,

then a chance of rain after midnight. Cold with lows in the upper

30s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north after midnight.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs around 60. Northwest

winds around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely, mainly in the

evening. Lows around 40. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning.

Breezy with highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in

the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Cold with lows in

the lower 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

_____

Copyright 2020 AccuWeather