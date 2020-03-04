CT New York NY Zone Forecast

CT New York NY Zone Forecast for Tuesday, March 3, 2020

_____

254 FPUS51 KOKX 040822

ZFPOKX

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service New York NY

322 AM EST Wed Mar 4 2020

CTZ005-042115-

Northern Fairfield-

322 AM EST Wed Mar 4 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. West winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. A

20 percent chance of rain showers. Lows in the lower 30s. West

winds around 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 30. Southwest winds around 5 mph,

becoming southeast after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow showers

in the evening. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

CTZ009-042115-

Southern Fairfield-

322 AM EST Wed Mar 4 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. West winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. A

20 percent chance of rain showers. Lows in the mid 30s. West

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. West winds 5 to

10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the morning.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. East winds around 5 mph,

becoming northeast in the afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow showers

in the evening. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

CTZ006-042115-

Northern New Haven-

322 AM EST Wed Mar 4 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. West winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up

to 20 mph in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest winds around

5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow showers

in the evening. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 40.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

CTZ010-042115-

Southern New Haven-

322 AM EST Wed Mar 4 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

West winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest winds around

5 mph, becoming southeast after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow showers

in the evening. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

CTZ007-042115-

Northern Middlesex-

322 AM EST Wed Mar 4 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up

to 20 mph in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. West winds 5 to

10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the morning.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest winds around

5 mph, becoming southeast after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s.

Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow showers

in the evening. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 40.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

CTZ011-042115-

Southern Middlesex-

322 AM EST Wed Mar 4 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. West winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. West winds 5 to

10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the morning.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest winds around

5 mph, becoming southeast after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow showers

in the evening. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 40.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

CTZ008-042115-

Northern New London-

322 AM EST Wed Mar 4 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds 5 to

10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. West winds 5 to

10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the morning.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Southwest winds around

5 mph, becoming southeast after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s.

East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow showers

in the evening. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 40.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 50.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

CTZ012-042115-

Southern New London-

322 AM EST Wed Mar 4 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. West winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain showers. Lows in the lower

30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest winds around

5 mph, becoming southeast after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

northeast with gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow showers

in the evening. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

_____

Copyright 2020 AccuWeather